Former Oregon State safety Ian Massey transfers to Colorado
Coach Prime and the Buffs were in need of depth in the secondary and got another defender. Former Oregon State safety Ian Massey announced he would be Boulder bound on Tuesday night.
The former Beaver redshirt senior defensive back entered the transfer portal back in June as a graduate transfer and is immediately eligible for the Buffs. At 6-foot-1 and weighing 220 pounds, Massey joined the Beavers as part of the 2021 class after a successful stint at Trinity Valley Community College. During his time at Oregon State, the Houston native played sparingly, seeing action in three games on special teams and defense in 2022 and in two contests during the 2021 season.
Although his tenure with the Beavers was limited to five games over three seasons, Massey's performance at TVCC was notable. He recorded 78 tackles, two interceptions, six pass breakups, and six tackles for loss in 18 games at the community college. His impressive stats earned him All-American and All-Conference honors as a sophomore.
Massey's decision to transfer to Colorado opens up new opportunities for him to make a significant impact on the field in his final year. He'll aim to bring his skills to the Buffs program, where he can contribute more substantially. With multiple losses to the transfer portal and Shilo Sanders limited with a shoulder injury, the Buffs can use Massey in the seven-man rotation.