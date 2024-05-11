Former Vanderbilt safety Savion Riley transfers to Colorado
With multiple losses to the transfer portal and Shilo Sanders out with a shoulder injury, Coach Prime and the Buffs needed depth on the secondary. They got another experienced safety with Savion Riley making it official on Saturday.
The former Vanderbilt transfer initially committed to Miami in December, but doubled-back into the portal two weeks ago. At 6-foot-2, 205-pounder was an original three-star prospect from Kennesaw Mountain (Georgia). He was a top 60 safety nationally and a top 100 prospect in the state of Georgia as a two-way player. Riley's commitment comes after he made an official visit to CU last week. He racked up 48 tackles in eight games with the commodores last year.
Colorado moves back to negative two in the transfer portal for the year. Devin Rispress and the rest of the Buffs recruiting staff has been working feverishly to make up ground lately. They've also added at key positions outside of the secondary with great attention to detail all the way around.
Riley becomes the 40th transfer player during this cycle. Out of that total, six have been added to the secondary out of the portal. He'll have three years of eligibility left on the books.