Brennan Marion Hints at New Role for Colorado Transfer Boo Carter

The Colorado Buffaloes were active in the transfer portal this offseason, adding versatile talent to replace key departures. One of the most intriguing additions is former Tennessee Volunteers safety Boo Carter, who could quickly become a key piece for Deion Sanders and his staff.

Carter is a four-star safety who brings a well-rounded skill set to Boulder. He has experience at both safety positions, has played nickel, and has contributed on punt returns, giving Colorado the type of versatility it has been looking for in the secondary.

That versatility may not be limited to defense. New offensive coordinator Brennan Marion runs the “Go-Go” offense, which is built around multiple backs and getting athletes the ball in space.

Tennessee defensive back Boo Carter (23) takes a selfie with fans during a SEC conference game between Tennessee and Florida in Neyland Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024. | Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Marion recently hinted on social media that Carter could see some offensive snaps next season, possibly in a situational role at running back.

While his primary impact is still expected to come on defense, his athleticism gives Colorado the option to get creative and use him in spots where he can make plays on either side of the ball.

Could Boo Carter Become a Two-Way Threat for The Buffaloes Offense?

Tennessee defensive back Boo Carter (23) runs during Tennessee football preseason practice, in Knoxville, Tennessee, July 31, 2025. | Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The chances of Carter being used heavily on offense are slim, especially given his value as a safety. This isn’t a Travis Hunter situation, where a truly rare athlete plays both ways on a full-time basis.

Colorado already added running backs Damian Henderson II and JaQuail Smith this offseason, making a full-time offensive role for Carter unlikely. The Buffaloes were also in the mix for former CJ Baxter, further showing where their priorities were at the position.

If Carter does see offensive snaps, they would likely come in limited, situational packages rather than as a regular contributor. His biggest impact is still expected to come in the secondary, where Colorado needed immediate help.

That said, Carter’s athleticism gives the Buffaloes some flexibility to get creative. Even a handful of offensive touches could be enough to keep defenses guessing while he focuses on being a difference-maker on defense.

Boo Carter Could Be a Game-Changer for Colorado’s Secondary

Tennessee defensive back Boo Carter (23) pulls on his jersey during Tennessee football preseason practice, in Knoxville, Tennessee, Aug. 6, 2025. | Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Sanders and his staff struggled to retain some young talent this offseason, but landing Carter was a significant win. One of the top players in the transfer portal, he brings SEC experience that should immediately elevate Colorado’s defense.

Carter’s versatility gives the Buffaloes more options in both coverage and run support. He’s a defender who can line up in different spots, close gaps, and create plays—areas where Colorado’s defense needed improvement last season.

With the Volunteers, Carter finished with 25 tackles, 16 of them solo, along with three forced fumbles, pass breakups, and a sack. The production matches the tape, showing a hybrid safety who can affect the game in multiple ways.

Bringing in Carter gives Colorado a reliable piece to build around as the defense looks to bounce back. If Sanders continues to add proven contributors like this, the Buffaloes could turn offseason departures into real progress next year.