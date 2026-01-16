What Colorado Is Gaining From Offensive Line Transfer Sean Kinney

The Colorado Buffaloes coaching staff continues to add talent through the transfer portal, up to 35 commitments. The Buffaloes are bolstering their offensive line, earning a commitment from former Lafayette Leopards’ Sean Kinney.

Kinney spent the last two seasons in Lafayette, appearing in all 24 games. With two years of eligibility remaining, the interior offensive lineman is headed to Boulder, and the Buffaloes are gaining a physical player in the trenches.

Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Colorado Buffaloes Gaining Versitle Help

Kinney has two years of eligibility remaining and can become an immediate help to the Buffaloes' offensive line. What makes this commitment a big one for Colorado is his versatility. He has experience starting at both left and right guard and at center.

After spending the majority of the 2025 season at center, he will likely continue to do so with the Buffaloes, but Colorado will have the option to move him around if needed.

Kinney is a physical player who not only wrestled in high school, but the Penn State Nittany Lions presented him with a transfer offer for both football and wrestling, according to 247Sports.

Nov 23, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Colorado head coach Deion Sanders watches the run of play during the 3rd quarter between the Kansas Jayhawks and the Colorado Buffaloes at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images | Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images

After earning Freshman All-American honors in 2024 and All-Patriot League honors this season, Kinney could compete for playing time this season. Returning to the Buffaloes in 2026 is redshirt sophomore Yahya Attia, who could also start at either guard or center.

With two players who can move around the offensive line, the Buffaloes' offense could take a step forward this season, notably in the run game.

Colorado Adding Offensive Line Help Through Transfer Portal

Although the Buffaloes are losing over 30 players to the transfer portal, Colorado coach Deion Sanders and the staff are doing well in landing elite athletes. The Buffaloes have added six offensive linemen, three of whom are interior linemen:

Sep 27, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders reacts before the game against the Brigham Young Cougars at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

OT Jayven Richardson

OT Taj White

OT Bo Hughley

IOL Sean Kinney

IOL Demetrius Hunter

IOL Jose Soto

Although Colorado suffered key losses on the offensive line, including tackles Jordan Seaton and Carde Smith, the staff is working to bring in talent to help elevate the offense. With six incoming linemen, Colorado is gaining talented depth that can help the offense find consistency.

While improving the offensive line will help protect quarterback Julian Lewis, it will also give the Buffaloes a chance to find their run game. Colorado ran the ball better in 2025 than in past years under Sanders, but averaged just 3.5 yards as a team.

Jul 9, 2025; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado quarterback Julian Lewis speaks with the media during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

The Colorado Buffaloes hired offensive coordinator Brennan Marion after the offense struggled to find its footing in 2025. Marion was most recently the head coach at Sacramento State, and his offense averaged 262.2 rushing yards per game and 5.5 yards per attempt. Given the high level at which Sacramento State ran the ball, Marion could look to incorporate the ground game more at Colorado.

Bolstering the interior offensive line with physical players like Kinney will help create holes for Colorado’s running backs to break through and earn big plays for the offense.

Colorado has a bright future with Lewis at quarterback, and if the ground game improves, the overall offense will open up and become a dangerous competitor in the Big 12.

