What Colorado Is Gaining From Offensive Line Transfer Sean Kinney

The Colorado Buffaloes coaching staff continues to add talent through the transfer portal, up to 35 commitments. The Buffaloes are bolstering their offensive line, earning a commitment from former Lafayette Leopards’ Sean Kinney.
Kinney spent the last two seasons in Lafayette, appearing in all 24 games. With two years of eligibility remaining, the interior offensive lineman is headed to Boulder, and the Buffaloes are gaining a physical player in the trenches.
Colorado Buffaloes Gaining Versitle Help
Kinney has two years of eligibility remaining and can become an immediate help to the Buffaloes' offensive line. What makes this commitment a big one for Colorado is his versatility. He has experience starting at both left and right guard and at center.
After spending the majority of the 2025 season at center, he will likely continue to do so with the Buffaloes, but Colorado will have the option to move him around if needed.
Kinney is a physical player who not only wrestled in high school, but the Penn State Nittany Lions presented him with a transfer offer for both football and wrestling, according to 247Sports.
After earning Freshman All-American honors in 2024 and All-Patriot League honors this season, Kinney could compete for playing time this season. Returning to the Buffaloes in 2026 is redshirt sophomore Yahya Attia, who could also start at either guard or center.
With two players who can move around the offensive line, the Buffaloes' offense could take a step forward this season, notably in the run game.
Colorado Adding Offensive Line Help Through Transfer Portal
Although the Buffaloes are losing over 30 players to the transfer portal, Colorado coach Deion Sanders and the staff are doing well in landing elite athletes. The Buffaloes have added six offensive linemen, three of whom are interior linemen:
OT Jayven Richardson
OT Taj White
OT Bo Hughley
IOL Sean Kinney
IOL Demetrius Hunter
IOL Jose Soto
Although Colorado suffered key losses on the offensive line, including tackles Jordan Seaton and Carde Smith, the staff is working to bring in talent to help elevate the offense. With six incoming linemen, Colorado is gaining talented depth that can help the offense find consistency.
While improving the offensive line will help protect quarterback Julian Lewis, it will also give the Buffaloes a chance to find their run game. Colorado ran the ball better in 2025 than in past years under Sanders, but averaged just 3.5 yards as a team.
The Colorado Buffaloes hired offensive coordinator Brennan Marion after the offense struggled to find its footing in 2025. Marion was most recently the head coach at Sacramento State, and his offense averaged 262.2 rushing yards per game and 5.5 yards per attempt. Given the high level at which Sacramento State ran the ball, Marion could look to incorporate the ground game more at Colorado.
Bolstering the interior offensive line with physical players like Kinney will help create holes for Colorado’s running backs to break through and earn big plays for the offense.
Colorado has a bright future with Lewis at quarterback, and if the ground game improves, the overall offense will open up and become a dangerous competitor in the Big 12.
