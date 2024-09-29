Four takeaways from Colorado's win over UCF
Deion Sanders and Colorado pulled off one of the most remarkable upsets in Week 5 of the college football season. Entering their road game against UCF as 14-point underdogs, few expected Colorado to come out on top, let alone dominate the Knights in their sold-out home stadium.
The Buffaloes secured an emphatic win that sent a strong message to the rest of the Big 12 and the entire college football world. This victory, in Sanders' words, is proof of how far the program has come since its dismal 1-11 record in 2022. "I feel like we're trending in the right direction," Sanders said in the postgame press conference. "I feel like you guys are seeing the fruit of a lot of hard work, a lot of dedication, great hires." Here are four takeaways from CU's outstanding performance.
Travis Hunter is Heisman worthy
Key to Colorado’s success was the continued stellar performance of two-way star Travis Hunter. Entering Week 5 with the fifth-best odds for the Heisman Trophy, Hunter’s showing against UCF likely improved his standing. On offense, Hunter caught nine passes for 89 yards and a touchdown, while defensively, he added a pair of solo tackles, an interception, and a pass breakup. His impact was felt in all phases of the game, and after his interception, Hunter celebrated with the Heisman pose, reminding everyone why he’s one of the best players in the country. However, Hunter is not a lock for the Heisman yet, as quarterbacks like Miami's Cam Ward, Alabama's Jalen Milroe, and Tennessee's Nico Iamaleava remain strong contenders. Hunter will need to keep up his high level of play while leading Colorado to more victories to stay in the Heisman conversation.
Colorado didn't need heroics for a victory
The win over UCF was arguably Deion Sanders’ best as head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes. With eight victories now under his belt, none were as impactful as the Week 5 win. Not only were the Buffaloes significant underdogs, but UCF also entered the game with the second-best odds to win the Big 12, behind only Utah. Colorado's dominance in all three phases of the game was a testament to the excellent coaching from Sanders and his staff. Despite UCF head coach Gus Malzahn’s legendary status, it was Sanders and his coordinators who outcoached their opponents, leading to a decisive 27-point victory, the largest margin in a conference road game for Colorado since 2005.
Colorado could be dangerous with a steady rushing attack
The Buffaloes’ success was also fueled by an improved running game. Early in the season, Colorado’s run game seemed non-existent, but that narrative has changed. Freshman running back Micah Welch has emerged as a goal-line threat, scoring three rushing touchdowns over the last two games. Ohio State transfer Dallan Hayden returned from injury and scored his first touchdown as a Buff, while Arkansas transfer Isaiah Augustave led the team in rushing for the second consecutive week. The Buffs’ offensive line has improved significantly, and their running backs, each with distinct skill sets, are getting better with each game.
The Buffs held tight when they needed
Defensively, Colorado has transformed into an elite unit, particularly in stopping the run. UCF entered the game with the top-ranked rushing offense in the nation, averaging 375 rushing yards per game. However, Colorado’s defense stepped up to the challenge, limiting the Knights to just 177 rushing yards and forcing four turnovers. The Buffs’ defense, particularly in the second half of games, has been stellar all season, allowing just 5.2 points per game after halftime. In Week 5, they recorded 13 tackles for loss and five sacks, demonstrating their ability to pressure the quarterback and disrupt offensive plays.
If Colorado can continue to play with this level of intensity and execution, they will be a force in the Big 12, and Deion Sanders’ team will only continue to trend upward.