What Colorado's Deion Sanders said after upset win over UCF
The Colorado Buffaloes secured a monumental 48-21 victory, improving their season record to 4-1 overall and 2-0 in Big 12 play, after an unexpected and decisive win as 14.5-point underdogs. Their 27-point win marks the largest margin of victory for the program when entering a game as at least a 14-point underdog, breaking the previous record from 1974, when they beat Oklahoma State by 13 points. This win also stands as the Buffaloes’ largest margin of victory in a conference road game since their 34-0 win over Oklahoma State in 2005, signaling a significant achievement for Coach Deion Sanders and his team.
Coach Sanders, also known as Coach Prime, was full of praise for UCF’s head coach, Gus Malzahn, after the game. "I have the utmost respect for coach Malzahn," Sanders noted. "He keeps me going and inspires me tremendously with what he’s brought to college football." The mutual respect between the coaches emphasized the significance of this game, especially for Sanders, who previously took his son, Shedeur Sanders, to one of Malzahn’s camps during his recruitment.
On the field, the Buffaloes executed a balanced and effective offensive strategy, amassing 418 total yards, including 128 on the ground. The return of Dallan Hayden, an Ohio State transfer, was pivotal, as he contributed a rushing touchdown and added consistency to Colorado’s backfield. Micah Welch also found the end zone on the ground, complementing the Buffs’ aerial attack and providing enough diversity to keep UCF’s defense on its heels. The offensive unit’s balance proved difficult for UCF to adjust to, and it enabled Colorado to control the game.
Colorado’s defense played just as crucial a role, particularly against UCF’s rushing attack, which had been one of the best in the country leading into the game. The Knights were held to just 177 rushing yards, significantly below their season average. UCF’s quarterback, KJ Jefferson, struggled to handle Colorado’s aggressive defense, which sacked him five times and forced him into multiple difficult situations. The Buffaloes’ defensive line dominated the line of scrimmage, and the defense as a whole limited Jefferson’s effectiveness both as a runner and passer, disrupting UCF’s offensive rhythm throughout the game.
Coach Prime was thrilled with the team’s rushing performance, calling it a key element of their game plan. "God, I’ll take that," Sanders said about their rushing stats, emphasizing the importance of a balanced attack. Sanders believes in his team’s ability to achieve such balance and was proud of their best rushing effort under his leadership.
Despite the team’s success, Sanders acknowledged that practices leading up to the game weren’t ideal. "It was okay. It wasn’t great," he said, explaining that the team had to adjust to weather conditions and prepare for Hurricane Helene that was expected in Florida. Arriving in the state early helped the team focus and regroup, allowing for solid walkthroughs in the hotel that ultimately contributed to their victory.
A key part of Colorado’s defensive game plan was to make UCF one-dimensional, forcing them to rely on their passing game more than they preferred. This strategy worked, as Colorado’s offense kept up with UCF’s scoring while limiting their ability to run the ball effectively. The defensive game plan, combined with a solid offensive output, pushed UCF out of their comfort zone and forced them to throw the ball more than usual.
One of the game’s standout players was Travis Hunter, who shined on both sides of the ball. Hunter caught nine passes for 89 yards and a touchdown on offense, while on defense, he recorded two tackles, one pass breakup, and an interception. This performance marked the second game of Hunter’s career in which he scored a receiving touchdown and recorded an interception, the first being earlier in the season against Colorado State. His versatility has been invaluable to Colorado’s success, and Coach Prime expressed his admiration for Hunter’s work ethic.
CU quarterback Shedeur Sanders also had a strong game, completing 28 of 35 passes for 290 yards and three touchdowns. He added 28 rushing yards, contributing to Colorado’s balanced offensive attack. Wide receiver LaJohntay Wester chipped in with three catches for 34 yards and his fifth touchdown of the season, extending his streak of games with a touchdown to four.
The Buffaloes’ defense was relentless, holding UCF, the top rushing team in the nation, well below their season average of 375.7 rushing yards. Colorado recorded five sacks and 13 tackles for loss, with freshman Taje McCoy recording the first two sacks of his career. Additionally, Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig’s 95-yard fumble return for a touchdown tied for the second-longest in Colorado’s history.
The win was particularly sweet for Coach Prime, a Florida native, who was excited to return to his home state and see old friends while leading his team to victory. He also noted the contributions of several players from Florida on the roster, who played key roles in the win.
Overall, this victory was a statement for Colorado and Deion Sanders, as the team continues to show that they are a force to be reckoned with in the Big 12.