Why Freshman Quarterback JuJu Lewis Could Be Colorado’s Next Breakout Star
It’s been a long two weeks in Boulder. After back-to-back blowout losses, the Colorado Buffaloes find themselves facing a defining final stretch with bowl hopes fading fast. But amid the disappointment, there's mounting optimism as a new era in Colorado football is about to begin.
Freshman quarterback Julian “JuJu” Lewis will make his first career start on Saturday against West Virginia, marking a pivotal moment in the Buffs’ 2025 campaign. The 18-year-old phenom and the crown jewel of coach Deion Sanders’ 2025 recruiting class now carries the task of reigniting belief in a program that’s been searching for stability and a spark since the departure of legendary CU passer Shedeur Sanders.
A Fresh Start Under Center
When asked earlier this week about what went into the decision to start Lewis, "Coach Prime" kept it simple.
“Common sense,” he said.
Sanders' blunt response still said plenty. At 3–6, Colorado’s postseason path is hanging by a thread, and the move to Lewis signals both a reset and a statement that Colorado is looking ahead while still fighting for the present.
While Lewis saw limited snaps earlier this season against Delaware, his fourth-quarter appearance against Arizona offered Buff Nation its first glance of what all the stir has been about. In the fourth quarter, Lewis connected with wide receiver Omarion Miller for a 59-yard touchdown strike, flashing the poise and arm talent that made him one of the nation’s most highly touted recruits.
Now, with a full week of preparation and new offensive play caller Brett Bartolone at the controls, Lewis gets his first true chance to lead. For a locker room searching for direction, a strong performance from the freshman gunslinger could be the spark the Buffs need to regain belief — not just in their offense, but in the direction of the entire Colorado football program.
MORE: Shedeur Sanders' Return to Boulder Shows What Former Buffs Star Means to Colorado
MORE: The Best Thing Deion Sanders Could Do For Quarterback Julian Lewis
MORE: What Kevin Stefanski’s Latest Move Means for Shedeur Sanders’ NFL Career
A Quarterback Who Can Change Everything
Lewis’s impact could extend far beyond the next three games. A strong finish would help keep current players engaged and less likely to hit the transfer portal during the offseason. It would also reassure recruits that Colorado’s offense is in capable hands and that Boulder remains a destination where talent can thrive under “Coach Prime.”
Colorado’s brand under Sanders has always been about energy, belief, and visibility. A poised performance from Lewis would feed directly into that identity, proving that the program’s promise wasn’t a one-year flash in the pan but the start of something sustainable.
Donors, too, are watching closely. Momentum matters in college football, and a confident, composed Lewis could be exactly what Colorado needs to maintain fan excitement, media attention, and investment heading into 2026.
If Lewis can restore optimism in Boulder, the ripple effects could transform the offseason — from recruiting, to Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) deals, to overall momentum. In college football, belief fuels everything, and right now, the Buffs are in desperate need of it.
No Pressure, Just Opportunity
For Lewis, Saturday won't just be his first college start — it’s a chance to prove he belongs and is worthy of all the acclaim he's received so far.
He’s stepping into a hostile environment on the road with a new play-caller and a team still trying to find its footing 10 games into the season. But the freshman passer has nothing to lose and everything to gain. This moment isn’t about fixing the past few games — it’s about creating a spark for the future.
If Lewis can lead the Buffs to even two wins in their final three games, the entire narrative surrounding Colorado could shift overnight.
There’s no denying it's a steep challenge ahead for Lewis and the Buffs. But Saturday’s game in Morgantown represents a fresh chapter and a glimpse of what could be next. If Lewis can find a way to bring a little magic back to the Colorado offense, hope in Boulder might finally be restored — not just for this season, but for the future.