Buffs Beat

Why Freshman Quarterback JuJu Lewis Could Be Colorado’s Next Breakout Star

Freshman quarterback Julian “JuJu” Lewis will make his first career start for the Colorado Buffaloes this weekend against the West Virginia Mountaineers, aiming to spark belief and momentum for a program searching for answers.

Ben Armendariz

Jul 9, 2025; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado quarterback Julian Lewis speaks with the media during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images
Jul 9, 2025; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado quarterback Julian Lewis speaks with the media during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images
In this story:

It’s been a long two weeks in Boulder. After back-to-back blowout losses, the Colorado Buffaloes find themselves facing a defining final stretch with bowl hopes fading fast. But amid the disappointment, there's mounting optimism as a new era in Colorado football is about to begin.

Sep 27, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; General view of Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) before the game agains
Sep 27, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; General view of Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) before the game against the Brigham Young Cougars at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Freshman quarterback Julian “JuJu” Lewis will make his first career start on Saturday against West Virginia, marking a pivotal moment in the Buffs’ 2025 campaign. The 18-year-old phenom and the crown jewel of coach Deion Sanders’ 2025 recruiting class now carries the task of reigniting belief in a program that’s been searching for stability and a spark since the departure of legendary CU passer Shedeur Sanders.

A Fresh Start Under Center

Sep 6, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) before the game against the Delaware Fi
Sep 6, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) before the game against the Delaware Fightin Blue Hens at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

When asked earlier this week about what went into the decision to start Lewis, "Coach Prime" kept it simple.

“Common sense,” he said.

Sanders' blunt response still said plenty. At 3–6, Colorado’s postseason path is hanging by a thread, and the move to Lewis signals both a reset and a statement that Colorado is looking ahead while still fighting for the present.

While Lewis saw limited snaps earlier this season against Delaware, his fourth-quarter appearance against Arizona offered Buff Nation its first glance of what all the stir has been about. In the fourth quarter, Lewis connected with wide receiver Omarion Miller for a 59-yard touchdown strike, flashing the poise and arm talent that made him one of the nation’s most highly touted recruits.

Now, with a full week of preparation and new offensive play caller Brett Bartolone at the controls, Lewis gets his first true chance to lead. For a locker room searching for direction, a strong performance from the freshman gunslinger could be the spark the Buffs need to regain belief — not just in their offense, but in the direction of the entire Colorado football program.

MORE: Shedeur Sanders' Return to Boulder Shows What Former Buffs Star Means to Colorado

MORE: The Best Thing Deion Sanders Could Do For Quarterback Julian Lewis

MORE: What Kevin Stefanski’s Latest Move Means for Shedeur Sanders’ NFL Career

A Quarterback Who Can Change Everything

Sep 6, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) before the game against the Delaware Fi
Sep 6, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) before the game against the Delaware Fightin Blue Hens at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Lewis’s impact could extend far beyond the next three games. A strong finish would help keep current players engaged and less likely to hit the transfer portal during the offseason. It would also reassure recruits that Colorado’s offense is in capable hands and that Boulder remains a destination where talent can thrive under “Coach Prime.”

Colorado’s brand under Sanders has always been about energy, belief, and visibility. A poised performance from Lewis would feed directly into that identity, proving that the program’s promise wasn’t a one-year flash in the pan but the start of something sustainable.

Donors, too, are watching closely. Momentum matters in college football, and a confident, composed Lewis could be exactly what Colorado needs to maintain fan excitement, media attention, and investment heading into 2026.

If Lewis can restore optimism in Boulder, the ripple effects could transform the offseason — from recruiting, to Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) deals, to overall momentum. In college football, belief fuels everything, and right now, the Buffs are in desperate need of it.

No Pressure, Just Opportunity

Aug 29, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) warms up in the second quarter against
Aug 29, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) warms up in the second quarter against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

For Lewis, Saturday won't just be his first college start — it’s a chance to prove he belongs and is worthy of all the acclaim he's received so far.

He’s stepping into a hostile environment on the road with a new play-caller and a team still trying to find its footing 10 games into the season. But the freshman passer has nothing to lose and everything to gain. This moment isn’t about fixing the past few games — it’s about creating a spark for the future.

If Lewis can lead the Buffs to even two wins in their final three games, the entire narrative surrounding Colorado could shift overnight.

There’s no denying it's a steep challenge ahead for Lewis and the Buffs. But Saturday’s game in Morgantown represents a fresh chapter and a glimpse of what could be next. If Lewis can find a way to bring a little magic back to the Colorado offense, hope in Boulder might finally be restored — not just for this season, but for the future.

feed

Published
Ben Armendariz
BEN ARMENDARIZ

Ben Armendariz is a reporter for Colorado Buffaloes on SI, part of the Sports Illustrated Network. While earning his bachelor’s degree in Journalism with a minor in Sports Media from the University of Colorado, he contributed to Buffs coverage through CUBuffs.com and Sko Buff Sports. He’s also covered professional combat sports as a contributor for FloCombat. A lifelong sports fan, Ben is now pursuing a master’s degree in Sports Management at Texas A&M University, with plans to build a long-term career in sports media. His passion for storytelling, in-depth analysis, and unique perspectives on sports marketing and sponsorships set his work apart. Outside of reporting and school, he enjoys attending Colorado Avalanche and Denver Nuggets games and running his online vintage retail business.

Home/Football