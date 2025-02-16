Giants reportedly have concerns with Shedeur Sanders and the 'shadow' of Prime
Shedeur Sanders enters the 2025 NFL Draft as one of the most scrutinized quarterback prospects in recent memory.
As the son of Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, Shedeur has played under immense pressure, first at Jackson State and then at Colorado, where he thrived despite an inconsistent supporting cast. His pocket presence, accuracy, and football IQ have made him a viable first-round candidate, but concerns about his father's involvement in his career could influence his draft stock.
However, one of the most intriguing narratives surrounding Shedeur is Coach Prime’s potential influence on his professional career. One report suggests that some teams, including the New York Giants, are wary of the dynamic between father and son. Deion’s outspoken personality and hands-on coaching style have been central to Shedeur’s development, but NFL teams may question whether this influence will extend beyond college.
According to the New York Post's Paul Schwartz, internal sources have voiced concerns about the constant media attention surrounding Deion and Shedeur, as well as the possibility that Deion could publicly challenge a team’s handling of his son.
“There is no doubt the Giants are intrigued with Shedeur Sanders,” Schwartz wrote. "There is a concern that Shedeur has been coached by his father since high school, and the Giants saw firsthand the video-centric, everything-gets-documented ecosystem created at Colorado and the spotlight that both father and son seem to crave.”
Shedeur Sanders doesn't care for snow games due to injury risk
Another layer to the discussion is Shedeur’s playing style. Unlike many of his contemporaries, he is a pure pocket passer who relies on anticipation, timing, and accuracy rather than elite athleticism. His ability to process defenses and operate within structure makes him a high-floor prospect, but questions about his arm strength, release speed, and tendency to hunt big plays linger.
ESPN analyst says Shedeur Sanders not a true 'first-round talent' in 2025 NFL Draft
As the draft approaches, Shedeur’s stock will be one of the most debated topics. Will his father’s presence deter teams, or will his on-field skills win out? Regardless, his journey to the NFL will remain one of the most compelling stories of the 2025 draft.