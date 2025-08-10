Grading Travis Hunter's NFL Preseason Debut With Jacksonville Jaguars
On Saturday, Jacksonville Jaguars rookie Travis Hunter accomplished what made him the No. 2 overall pick in April's NFL Draft, playing on both offense and defense, but his time on the field was minimal.
Throughout his decorated Colorado Buffaloes career at both wide receiver and cornerback, Travis Hunter rarely came off of the field. In his preseason debut, Hunter played only one drive on offense and one drive on defense.
Hunter spent one 11-snap drive at receiver, making two catches for nine yards, being targeted three times.
He spent a five-snap series at corner. Hunter was not targeted, but logged one missed tackle on rookie Pittsburgh Steelers running back Kaleb Johnson.
It's worth noting that Hunter lined up on the Jaguars' opening drive, joining mostly starters. He played alongside quarterback Trevor Lawrence, standout wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. and running back Travis Etienne.
He took a sequence off after his offensive stint, but Hunter returned to the second-team defense as Jacksonville's left cornerback. His missed tackle on Johnson was porous, as the former Iowa Hawkeyes tailback stiff-armed Hunter down in the open field. However, his pass coverage reps were solid and starting-caliber.
For his solid debut with limited playing time, Hunter's performance grade is a B+.
As the Jaguars' preseason continues next week against the New Orleans Saints, it will be fascinating to see if they evolve in how they utilize the Heisman Trophy winner. It would be understandable to ease him into a heavier workload, as many have questioned the longevity of playing both sides every week.
Although Jaguars coach Liam Coen has expressed willingness to allow Hunter's desired plan to lace up both receiver and cornerback boots, his journey may be much different than his time under coach Deion Sanders.
Jacksonville appears to trust Hunter's ability out wide to translate better to the pros, rather than at corner. Many proposed the strategy of Hunter becoming a full-time corner with situational use at receiver, but with Coen's history as an offensive mind, his acumen could align with how he deploys the rookie.
As a first-year head coach, Coen could also play to Lawrence's preference. The quarterback is set for a make-or-break stretch of his career after four topsy-turvy seasons.
Hunter would instantly add an explosive layer to Jacksonville's passing attack. His balance, agility and grace in the open field would make for a perfect pair with Thomas Jr., who has shown brilliance as a threat in both the red zone and down sidelines.
On defense, Hunter may still need to put on muscle to hang tough against the NFL's uber-physical wideouts, tight ends and running backs. His spatial awareness, grit and slender frame made him a handful for pass-catchers in the Big 12, but still could require development.
Hunter could become one of the league's all-time greatest talents for his unheralded skillset and dynamic playmaking ability. He captivated college football with his two-way mastery en route to a Heisman Trophy in 2024 and now has the NFL on notice.
Jacksonville takes on the Saints next Sunday, Aug. 17, at 11 a.m. MT.