Growing Concerns Roar To Give Shedeur Sanders A Chance In Cleveland
At least for now, Cleveland Browns coach Kevin Stefanski is sticking with Dillon Gabriel over fellow rookie Shedeur Sanders at quarterback.
Gabriel underwhelmed again in the Browns' 27-20 loss to the New York Jets on Sunday, completing 17-of-32 passes for 167 yards while taking six sacks. After watching his Browns fall to 2-7, Stefanski told reporters, "We're gonna stick with Dillon."
Sanders, who spent his final two college seasons with the Colorado Buffaloes, is back healthy from a back injury and served as the Browns' primary backup quarterback, a role that few expected the 2024 Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year to have when he played his final game in Boulder. With Gabriel doing little to win the hearts of Browns fans, many are now clamoring for Sanders to earn a starting opportunity.
"How much longer do I have to watch Dillon Gabriel dink and dunk and clunk... and lose, even to the Jets... before Shedeur gets his turn???" former Fox Sports analyst Skip Bayless wrote on X.
Cleveland.com reporter Ashley Bastock also endorsed Sanders in a column following the Browns' latest loss.
"But the offensive issues bring me to the other thing fans can look forward to the remainder of the year: It’s the anticipation of seeing Shedeur Sanders," Bastock wrote. "I absolutely can’t blame them on this one. With not much left to be excited for or look forward to, it’s understandable to me why fans are looking forward to seeing the rookie QB’s debut."
Why Cleveland Should Give Shedeur Sanders An Opportunity
To Bastock's point, the Browns are not an enjoyable team to watch offensively with Gabriel leading the show, and rolling out Sanders would certainly inject some energy into a fan base that hasn't witnessed much winning football this century. Once the projected No. 1 quarterback heading into April's NFL Draft, Sanders completed 74 percent of his passes last season en route to winning the Johnny Unitas Award as college football's top quarterback.
Still, Sanders fell to the fifth round of the draft and has yet to make his NFL regular season debut.
“To me, organizations ruin quarterbacks,” ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. said. “You had Baker (Mayfield). Dillon Gabriel was Stefanski’s guy. I don’t care what the league says. I had Shedeur, the No. 1 QB on my board last year. What happened? Nothing happened… they don’t want him.”
MORE: What Colorado Quarterback Julian Lewis Said After Impressing In First College Start
MORE: Three Big Takeaways From the Colorado Buffaloes' Loss to West Virginia
MORE: What Deion Sanders Said After Colorado Buffaloes' Loss to West Virginia
Following his fifth regular season start in the NFL, Gabriel has now completed 59.9 percent of his passes for 702 yards, five touchdowns and two interceptions. The former Oregon quarterback has also rushed for 30 yards on seven carries.
With Sanders expected to stay put on Stefanski's bench, the last-place Browns will host the 4-5 Baltimore Ravens next weekend. Kickoff in Cleveland is set for 2:25 p.m. MT on CBS.