Growing Concerns Roar To Give Shedeur Sanders A Chance In Cleveland

Despite another underwhelming performance from Dillon Gabriel, the Cleveland Browns and coach Kevin Stefanski are seemingly sticking with the third-round NFL Draft pick at quarterback over Colorado product Shedeur Sanders for the foreseeable future.

Oct 12, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) warms up before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
Oct 12, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) warms up before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
At least for now, Cleveland Browns coach Kevin Stefanski is sticking with Dillon Gabriel over fellow rookie Shedeur Sanders at quarterback.

Gabriel underwhelmed again in the Browns' 27-20 loss to the New York Jets on Sunday, completing 17-of-32 passes for 167 yards while taking six sacks. After watching his Browns fall to 2-7, Stefanski told reporters, "We're gonna stick with Dillon."

Sanders, who spent his final two college seasons with the Colorado Buffaloes, is back healthy from a back injury and served as the Browns' primary backup quarterback, a role that few expected the 2024 Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year to have when he played his final game in Boulder. With Gabriel doing little to win the hearts of Browns fans, many are now clamoring for Sanders to earn a starting opportunity.

Nov 9, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) on the sidelines during the first half against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

"How much longer do I have to watch Dillon Gabriel dink and dunk and clunk... and lose, even to the Jets... before Shedeur gets his turn???" former Fox Sports analyst Skip Bayless wrote on X.

Cleveland.com reporter Ashley Bastock also endorsed Sanders in a column following the Browns' latest loss.

"But the offensive issues bring me to the other thing fans can look forward to the remainder of the year: It’s the anticipation of seeing Shedeur Sanders," Bastock wrote. "I absolutely can’t blame them on this one. With not much left to be excited for or look forward to, it’s understandable to me why fans are looking forward to seeing the rookie QB’s debut."

Why Cleveland Should Give Shedeur Sanders An Opportunity

Nov 9, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) before the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images / Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

To Bastock's point, the Browns are not an enjoyable team to watch offensively with Gabriel leading the show, and rolling out Sanders would certainly inject some energy into a fan base that hasn't witnessed much winning football this century. Once the projected No. 1 quarterback heading into April's NFL Draft, Sanders completed 74 percent of his passes last season en route to winning the Johnny Unitas Award as college football's top quarterback.

Still, Sanders fell to the fifth round of the draft and has yet to make his NFL regular season debut.

“To me, organizations ruin quarterbacks,” ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. said. “You had Baker (Mayfield). Dillon Gabriel was Stefanski’s guy. I don’t care what the league says. I had Shedeur, the No. 1 QB on my board last year. What happened? Nothing happened… they don’t want him.”

Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) throws a pass during an NFL Week 10 game between the New York Jets and the Cleveland Browns at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 9, 2025. / Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Following his fifth regular season start in the NFL, Gabriel has now completed 59.9 percent of his passes for 702 yards, five touchdowns and two interceptions. The former Oregon quarterback has also rushed for 30 yards on seven carries.

With Sanders expected to stay put on Stefanski's bench, the last-place Browns will host the 4-5 Baltimore Ravens next weekend. Kickoff in Cleveland is set for 2:25 p.m. MT on CBS.

JACK CARLOUGH

Jack Carlough is lead reporter for Colorado Buffaloes on SI. Jack graduated from the University of Colorado with a bachelor's degree in journalism and minors in business and sports media. Born and raised in the Boulder area, Jack began covering Colorado athletics in 2018 and was the head sports editor of the CU Independent during his college career. More recently, he spent over three years as the managing editor of the USA Today Sports Network's Colorado Buffaloes Wire, where he covered Colorado's hiring of head football coach Deion Sanders. Other publications Jack has written for include the Boulder Daily Camera, Left Hand Valley Courier and SB Nation’s Ralphie Report. In 2022, the Colorado Press Association awarded Jack second place in its annual Class 5 Best Sports Column Writing category.

