Shedeur Sanders Takes Major Step Forward In Injury Recovery
Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders is reportedly making progress toward his return from a back injury.
Albeit in a limited capacity, the former Colorado Buffaloes star returned to practice on Wednesday ahead of the Browns' Week 10 game against the New York Jets, according to Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot. Coach Kevin Stefanski said Sanders' status against the Jets will be determined later this week.
"We need to see how he responds," Stefanski told reporters Wednesday, per Cabot. "Obviously, he's pushing very hard in rehab, but we need to see how he does over the next couple of days."
Sanders was in Boulder over the weekend for the Buffs' Homecoming game against the Arizona Wildcats. Along with visiting his father and Colorado coach Deion Sanders, Shedeur received treatment at the team's facilities.
"The plan wasn’t to go at all. I was a little mad, I was a little cooked because I’m dealing with this back stuff... One morning, I just thought about it. ‘What if I just fly to Boulder and go back home same day?'" Shedeur said in a YouTube video released by Studstillviewz.
Back in Cleveland, fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel remains Stefanski's starting quarterback. The third-round NFL Draft pick from Oregon threw for 156 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions in the Browns' 32-13 loss to the New England Patriots on Oct. 26.
Shedeur Sanders Still Awaiting Opportunity
After landing with the Browns in the fifth round of April's NFL Draft, Sanders has yet to make his regular season debut. Cleveland began the season with Joe Flacco under center before turning to Gabriel early last month.
Certain media members in Cleveland remain confused as to why Stefanski hasn't given Sanders an opportunity with his Browns currently sitting 2-6.
"What is going on behind the scenes? How can this kid that was rated as a late first-round draft pick not get on the field for a team that sucks?" ESPN Cleveland's Tony Rizzo said on his radio show. "They're not even giving him reps. That's on the coach, man. Stefanski is gonna have to answer for that. It might come at the end of the year, and it might come in the form of firing. What is going on? I don't want to pick on Kevin. Does he even have a say in this?"
Shedeur Sanders' Colorado Career
The importance of Sanders to Colorado's success last year has been made even more clear this season. With the Buffs' offense still struggling, quarterback Kaidon Salter has now been benched in favor of freshman Julian "JuJu" Lewis, who will get the starting nod on Saturday against the West Virginia Mountaineers.
In two seasons as Colorado's starter, Sanders completed over 71 percent of his passes for 7,364 yards and 64 touchdowns. He also led the Buffs to their first non-COVID bowl game since 2016.