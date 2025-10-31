Ray Lewis Challenges Colorado Buffaloes in Motivational Speech
The Colorado Buffaloes currently have a 3-5 record, but can Pro Football Hall of Fame linebacker Ray Lewis galvanize the team as the Buffs fight to become bowl eligible?
A Baltimore Ravens legend and two-time Super Bowl Champion, Lewis gave a powerful address to the Buffaloes, and he also gave the team a challenge for the rest of Colorado's season.
"I’m gonna challenge you guys to do something. Next 60 days, the rest of this season, change your every day routine. I don’t care about your religion, start with God. . . . Start with your declaration, your affirmation of the day. ‘What do I want to accomplish today,'" Lewis told the Buffs.
Lewis' visit to Colorado was captured by Deion Sanders Jr. and posted onto his YouTube channel Well Off Media.
Ray Lewis Gives Motivational Speech to Colorado
"When you leave this building, do you actually communicate? Do you actually get together? Do you ask coach for computers? Y’all got all this technology. Do you take these computers home and invite 10, 12 of y’all to the same house? And everybody sit down and seeing it exactly the same?" Lewis said to Colorado's football team.
"Because if you’re not doing that, I don’t care how many gold jackets you got in this room. If you do not do your part, faith without works is dead. Man, we got to get busy, and getting busy requires one thing. Get your butt up and get moving every day of your life," Lewis continued.
MORE: Deion Sanders Didn’t Hold Back On College Football’s Firing Frenzy
MORE: Defensive Coach Rips Colorado Buffaloes' 'Embarrassing' Loss To Utah
MORE: Is This The Beginning Of The End For Deion Sanders In Colorado?
Lewis was known for giving pump-up speeches to his teammates during his playing days, and the legendary linebacker spoke to the Colorado football team for roughly 20 minutes. Lewis attempted to motivate the Buffaloes to come together as a team, but he also gave some powerful words of advice to the young players:
"Everything that you do in life will follow you the rest of your life. Every decision you make in life will impact everybody that believes in you. Every little thing, but 90 percent of you think, ’What I do behind closed doors is never seen.’ God sees everything, and it’s the people that’s diligent enough. That’s willing to sacrifice what the norm are doing to be exceptional. A lot of people got talent. Very little chase their purpose."
Colorado's Current Outlook
Colorado has struggled to replace the talent lost to the NFL Draft, including Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter, quarterback Shedeur Sanders, as well as wide receivers Jimmy Horn Jr. and LaJohntay Wester. While "Coach Prime" has upped the talent level in Boulder, Colorado, the results haven't been found quite yet in 2025.
Colorado has four games remaining, and the Buffaloes need to win three in order to become bowl eligible. It starts with the Arizona Wildcats on Saturday, Nov. 1, at 5 p.m. MT.