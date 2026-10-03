Potential Injury Inactives for Colorado Buffaloes vs. Texas Tech

With the game against No. 12 Texas Tech on Saturday inching closer, there should not be any major shifts between Colorado's availability report and who is actually good to go against the Red Raiders.

One of the biggest injuries to monitor for Colorado is wide receiver Quentin Gibson, currently listed as probable. Receiver Danny Scudero out against Texas Tech, and fellow receiver DeAndre Moore listed questionable after leaving the Baylor game early with an injury, leaving the Buffaloes relatively thin at the receiver position.

Sep 26, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Quentin Gibson (6) makes a catch against the Baylor Bears during the second half at McLane Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The quarterback battle seems to be playing out during the season, so what targets will Colorado quarterback Isaac Wilson have available to him? Moore as well as receiver Joseph Williams have stepped up, and the Buffs can expect more contributions from receiver Quanell Farrakhan Jr.

Two tight ends in Zach Atkins and Charlie Williams have been listed on Colorado's availablity reports, although Williams seems to be trending in the positive direction.

At defensive back, Colorado could potentially have multiple inactives. Three defensive backs, Makari Vickers, Jason Stokes Jr., and Braylon Edwards, are all currently doubtful before the Texas Tech game. All three began the season listed on the two-deep roster for the Buffaloes, meaning their absence could force other Colorado players into the spotlight.

Colorado Buffaloes Official Injury Report

Sep 26, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders looks on during the second half against the Baylor Bears at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As of Thursday evening, the following players were listed on Colorado's injury report.

Probable

Quentin Gibson, wide receiver

Damian Henderson II, running back

Vili Taufatofua, defensive lineman

Leon Bell, offensive lineman

Samu Taumanupepe, defensive lineman

Yamil Talib, defensive lineman

Santana Hopper, defensive lineman

Questionable

DeAndre Moore Jr., wide receiver

Charlie Williams, tight end

Doubtful

Makari Vickers, defensive back

Jason Stokes Jr., defensive back

Braylon Edwards, defensive back

Lamont Lester Jr., defensive lineman

Zach Atkins, tight end

Out

Danny Scudero, wide receiver

Preston Ashley, cornerback

Potential Injury Concerns for Colorado Buffaloes

Sep 3, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes defensive back Makari Vickers (10) and defensive back Naeten Mitchell (4) tackles Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets wide receiver Jordan Allen (4) at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What will the tight end and defensive back depth look like for Colorado against Texas Tech? The Buffaloes will likely try to establish the run against the Red Raiders defense, and losing Atkins as a blocker could be a bigger blow than previously expected.

As for the defensive back room, the Buffaloes appear to be thin outside of the starters like Boo Carter, Cree Thomas, Naeten Mitchell, and Randon Fontenette. Can a defensive back like Jah Jah Boyd make an impact on Saturday?

The defensive line depth remains a concern for Colorado with a number of defensive linemen potentially inactive against a physical team like Texas Tech. Meanwhile, Colorado's sack leader, Lamont Lester Jr., is listed as doubtful ahead of Saturday. Whether or not Buffaloes defensive linemen like Lester Jr., Vili Taufatofua, Santanna Hopper, and Samu Taumanupepe are active will be key to Colorado's chances of pulling off the upset.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Texas Tech is favored on the road over Colorado by 13.5 points, nearly two touchdowns.

Can Buffaloes quarterback Isaac Wilson provide a spark on offense, despite injuries keeping some of his playmakers sidelined? So far, Colorado's offense has struggled against Power Four teams, but the Red Raiders rank No. 70 nationally in total defense, allowing an average of 348 yards per game. On the other side, can the Buffaloes contain a Texas Tech attack that averages over 35 points per game?

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