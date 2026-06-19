Two Intriguing Quarterback Match Ups on Colorado's Non-Conference Schedule

While the Big 12 schedule will be full of tough matchups for Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian ‘JuJu’ Lewis, he’ll be in two high-stakes quarterback matchups in CU’s non-conference schedule.

Those opponents have flown under the radar thus far but will be important for coach Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes to pay close attention to in the early season.

Alberto Mendoza, Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Alberto Mendoza (16) against the Miami Hurricanes in the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

In Colorado’s 2025 matchup against the Yellow Jackets, poor quarterback play ultimately led to the Buffs defeat. The win would’ve been enormous, as Colorado could’ve gotten the season started the right way and had some momentum to build on moving forward. In addition, it would’ve been a win over a team that was ranked as high as No. 7 in the 2025 AP Poll.

With the Buffaloes not having the home-field advantage of Folsom Field in 2026, it will be immensely important that Lewis outdoes the performance Kaidon Salter gave CU a year prior.

However, Georgia Tech will once again be armed with a promising weapon of its own at the quarterback position in Week 1. During the offseason, Yellow Jackets coach Brent Key landed Indiana Hoosiers transfer quarterback Alberto Mendoza in the transfer portal.

Mendoza is the younger brother of 2025 Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza and won a National Championship alongside him last season. Although Mendoza only appeared sparingly, with his older brother taking the lion's share of the reps, he looked promising. He threw for 292 yards and five touchdowns to just one interception, while adding 187 yards and a touchdown on the ground in 10 appearances.

Apr 11, 2026; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) prepares to pass the ball during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Given Mendoza’s youth, he won’t hold much of an experience advantage over Lewis the way many other quarterbacks will in 2026. However, his presence and potential are signs that Georgia Tech’s offense could get rolling early, so Lewis needs to at least match that production to keep his team in the game.

Aidan Chiles, Northwestern Wildcats

Nov 1, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Michigan State Spartans quarterback Aidan Chiles (2) warms up before the game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images | Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

To conclude non-conference play, Colorado will travel to Chicago, Illinois, to face the Northwestern Wildcats at Martin Stadium. In that game, Lewis will participate in a quarterback matchup featuring a fellow former blue-chip high school recruit.

Chiles is at the third school of his college career, and hasn’t found the success that scouts expected him to in his high school days. He was listed as a four-star recruit by all the major recruiting sites at that time, committing to the Oregon State Beavers on June 9, 2022, per 247Sports.

However, he’s shown flashes of brilliance in his college career and shouldn’t be overlooked by Lewis or Colorado’s coaching staff. Standing 6-3, 225 pounds, while also being able to run the ball incredibly well, Chiles can catch fire on any given Saturday.

One such example is his game against the Boston College Eagles in 2025, when he was with the Michigan State Spartans. In that game, he threw for an impressive 231 yards and four touchdowns to no interceptions, while also rushing for 39 yards and a touchdown. His performance elevated the Spartans to a 42-40 overtime win.

Sep 6, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) before the game against the Delaware Fightin Blue Hens at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Lewis will need to be precise in Colorado’s game against Northwestern. Chiles has often been held back by sloppy play, as he has been known to force throws that have resulted in turnovers over the years. If Lewis can play smart football by limiting turnovers and leading sustained drives to keep the ball out of Chiles’s hands, he’ll put the Buffaloes in a great position to emerge victorious in Week 3.

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