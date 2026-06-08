Ranking Colorado's Non-Conference Games From Easiest To Hardest

Heading into the 2026 season, coach Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes appear to be under a significant amount of pressure, with each game holding major weight. Colorado must take advantage of each opportunity it has to stack wins early in the season.

The Buffaloes' three game non-conference schedule does seem manageable, but the team must perform to their potential in each game to ensure they can head into conference play with positive momentum. So, here are Colorado’s non conference games ranked from easiest to hardest.

Nov 29, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Weber State Wildcats

There is no doubt that Colorado’s matchup with the Weber State Wildcats is the Buffaloes’ most manageable non-conference game.

Weber State is an FCS opponent, and Colorado should be able to dominate this game while generating confidence for players on both sides of the ball. One player specifically to look out for in this game will be redshirt freshman quarterback Julian Lewis.

Last season, Lewis played in four games and started in two, and recorded 589 yards, four touchdowns, and zero interceptions while completing 55.3 percent of his passes. Lewis showed promise, but entering 2026, he will have to adapt to a change in offensive scheme.

Entering next season, Lewis and Colorado will be implementing a new offensive scheme after the addition of Brennan Marion as the new offensive coordinator. In a game like this, Lewis and the offense have a chance to build confidence and set themselves up for success as they run Marion’s offense.

From a schematic standpoint, Marion’s focus has been on establishing a physical rush attack while also getting the ball out in space to playmakers in the passing game. With Marion’s offensive scheme, Colorado should be able to run the ball more effectively and help Lewis to find a rhythm as a passer.

With this being Colorado’s first game at Folsom Field in 2026, if the Buffaloes can get the offense going early and often, Colorado has a great chance to build a lead on a path to a dominant team performance.

FSU linebackers coach Chris Marve at the FSU National Signing Day Party on Feb. 5, 2020. Img 4547 | Wayne McGahee III/Democrat, Tallahassee Democrat via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

In the first game of the season, the Buffaloes have to go on the road for a matchup with the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

Last season, Colorado also started the season with Georgia Tech, which resulted in a 27-20 loss at home in a game that the Buffaloes had a chance to win. One of the biggest reasons for Colorado losing that game was the inability to stop the run. With a new defensive coordinator, the Buffaloes may be able to stop the Yellow Jackets’ rush attack and earn a tough road win.

After the surprising departure of Robert Livingston to the NFL, Sanders elevated linebackers coach Chris Marve to become the next defensive coordinator for Colorado. Marve does have previous experience as a defensive coordinator after serving as the defensive coordinator for Virginia Tech from 2022 to 2024.

In Marve’s time with Virginia Tech, he was able to have solid success with an emphasis on physicality and versatility across the board. One thing to note about Marve’s time with Virginia Tech was that he coached against Georgia Tech. In 2024, his defense had a great showing as they held the Yellow Jackets to 6 points, 99 rushing yards, and forced two interceptions. With that in mind, Colorado could have a key advantage.

CU football head coach Deion Sanders, or Coach Prime, watches his team warm up before the game against CSU in the Rocky Mountain Showdown at Canvas Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, in Fort Collins, Colo. | Cris Tiller/For the Coloradoan / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

On the other side, Yellow Jackets coach Brent Key is hoping that his offense can have a better performance against Marve. On offense, Georgia Tech will have a new offensive coordinator in George Godsey and a new quarterback, as Alberto Mendoza is projected to start.

However, Mendoza has not started a game at the college level yet, which could be problematic for the Yellow Jackets. To combat that, Georgia Tech may look to lean on Michigan transfer running back Justice Haynes. With that said, the coaching matchup between Marve and Godsey could go a long way in determining the outcome in this game.

So, as Colorado prepares for the Week 1 matchup, the Buffaloes' ability to stop the run and put the game on the shoulders of Mendoza could play a major role in how Colorado starts the season.

Northwestern Wildcats

For the Buffaloes, the final game on the non-conference slate could be the toughest as Colorado travels to Chicago to play against the Northwestern Wildcats.

In this matchup, the Buffaloes have an intriguing matchup as they take on Michigan State transfer quarterback Aidan Chiles and offensive coordinator Chip Kelly. As an offensive playcaller, Kelly has become known for a modern offensive approach headlined by a fast tempo and simple treads to put the quarterback in the best position possible to succeed. Based on that, it will be interesting to see how Marve’s defense matches up with Kelly’s offense.

Ohio State Buckeyes co-offensive coordinator Chip Kelly speaks during Media Day for the College Football Playoff against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta on Jan. 18, 2025. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Under Kelly, Chiles could find success, but he has had issues with turnovers at times, as he has thrown 14 interceptions over the past two seasons. On the defensive side, Colorado has been able to add a few playmakers, including cornerback Cree Thomas and safety Naeten Mitchell, who have great ball skills and could take advantage of poor throws from Chiles if the opportunity presents itself.

However, the biggest factor in this game may be how Colorado can handle the physicality of Northwestern as a Big Ten opponent. In past seasons, the Buffaloes have struggled to win in the trenches on both sides of the ball, but after several additions through the portal on offense and defense, this could be Colorado’s opportunity to prove that they can win in a game that demands physicality up front.

So, as the Buffaloes prepare for this game against Northwestern, Colorado’s ability to make plays on the ball and match Northwestern’s physicality are factors that will determine if the Buffaloes can pick up a gritty win against a Big Ten opponent and set themselves up well for a very competitive Big 12 schedule.

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