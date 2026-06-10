Four-Star Receiver Isaiah Alvarez Makes Recruiting Announcement with Colorado

Three-star wide receiver recruit Isaiah Alvarez announced he will be making his commitment on Saturday, June 13. In his social media post, Alvarez also revealed his final four schools: Colorado, Nebraska, Michigan State, and Rutgers.

Alvarez is heading into his senior year at Don Bosco Prep in Ramsey, New Jersey, and he ranks as the No. 87 receiver and No. 724 overall recruit in the class of 2027.

Dec 21, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Legendary football and baseball player and father of Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders, Deion Sanders on the sidelines prior to a game against the Buffalo Bills at Huntington Bank Field. | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

His social media page features photos from recent visits to Colorado (May 18), Michigan State (May 31), and Rutgers (June 7). The Scarlet Knights have the distance advantage over the rest of Alvarez's finalists, but having the Buffs, Spartans, and Cornhuskers as the only other options in his final group could signal that Alvarez has or had interest in leaving the region.

The receiver recruit was interviewed by 247Sports' Brian Dohn, and he revealed some of the factors on which he evaluated his finalists.

"I looked at receiver development, production, offensive production. I looked at how many times they throw the ball. I looked for a good coaching staff I felt comfortable with, had a good relationship with."

While Colorado's coaching staff has momentum on the recruiting trail and has proven the ability to create recruiting relationships, the Buffaloes are somewhat of an unknown commodity on the offensive side of the ball.

However, the Buffaloes do hold a commitment from four-star quarterback Andre Adams, who was visiting Colorado alongside Alvarez in May. Having an exciting future at quarterback never hurts, but Colorado's biggest threat outside of Rutgers could be Nebraska and Cornhuskers coach Matt Rhule.

Antioch's Andre Adams (10) celebrates their win over FRA after their game at Antioch High School in Antioch, Tenn., Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025. Both teams entered the contest undefeated on the season, but only Antioch remained that way after their 64-62 win. | Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Not only does Nebraska have five-star quarterback Trae Taylor committed, the Cornhuskers throw the ball on nearly 50 percent of plays under Rhule, a rate that should excite any receiver recruit.

Dohn reported that Alvarez has a visit scheduled to Nebraska for the weekend of his commitment date, giving the Cornhuskers the last swing. If he does not make it to Lincoln, Rutgers could have had the final say before Alvarez makes his commitment.

Can Colorado's Offense Sway Isaiah Alvarez's Commitment Decision?

Offensive coordinator Brennan Marion is in his first year with the program, and his offensive acumen has been proven at multiple of his previous stops. As the offensive coordinator at UNLV, Marion's units averaged 34.4 points and 35.4 points per game during the 2023 and 2024 seasons, respectively.

In his lone season at Sacramento State, Marion's offense averaged 33.8 points per game.

It's hard to doubt Marion's ability to build scoring offenses, but for a former wide receiver, Marion's offenses have not been known to throw the ball more times than the average team in college football. Sacramento State in 2025 averaged 18.5 pass attempts per game, throwing the ball for 28.2 percent of the time compared to 71.8 percent rushing plays.

Sacramento State Hornets head coach Brennan Marion listens to one of the assistant coaches yell at players on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium in Brookings, South Dakota. | Samantha Laurey / Argus Leader / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

At UNLV, Marion and the Rebels ranked No. 83 and No. 130 out of 136 in pass attempts per game.

In 2023, Marion's offense averaged nearly 30 pass attempts per game, the same clip at which Colorado attempted passes in 2025 with relative uncertainty at quarterback. Heading into 2026, redshirt freshman quarterback Julian Lewis is expected to start after making multiple appearances in his true freshman season.

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