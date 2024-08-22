Isaiah Hardge ready to immerge as Colorado's next two-way player
Coach Prime continues to emphasize to his players the “old school” era of how he was coached playing football when a player had to earn everything. It’s a quality that players in this era must get back to understanding.
Not about the drip or how much trash they talk while on social media, but the production on the field is what matters the most. Buffs fans have enjoyed two-way player Travis Hunter putting on a show. The former five-star played over 1,000 snaps last season (475, on offense, 631 on defense, 32 on special teams).
The Buffs have added a second player to the gray Jersey group that only consisted of Hunter being the only playing both ways. Isaiah Hardge was recruited by Colorado as a wide receiver from St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., and has been a rare holdover since committing in 2022. Last season, the talented skill player spent time on special teams while working on his craft of being converted to play defensive back. It was a position he played briefly in high school when his number was called upon. The Buffs now have Hardge being the second player added to the illustrious list of two-way players.
The Buffs hybrid 4-2-5 defense could have a variation of 4-3 this upcoming season and will need depth available to be productive on the field. Not to mention, the defensive sets Colorado may run will keep Shilo Sanders out of being injured further and protect his surgically repaired left shoulder. He’ll try to hit-stick opponents but will be more of a centerfielder. Similar variations of the Buffs defense was run at Michigan while George Helow was the Wolverines’ linebackers coach. Helow had the opportunity to use Baltimore Ravens linebacker David Ojabo and will definitely be looking to get the most out of the Buffs’ defensive core.
Adding to Coach Prime’s staff this late in the game was a great move. Helow last coached with Alabama under Nick Sabin against Michigan during the College Football Playoff Semifinal and will also have a chance to coach against his former program, Colorado State, where he was an assistant for four seasons. Look for the Buffs linebackers ready to compete at a high level and could be beneficial to the team. Helow will help the Buffs defensive staff with putting together strategies and making the necessary adjustments when things get tight for a defense that was ranked 130th in the FBS last season.
How many snaps will Hardge play on both sides of the ball this upcoming season? Will he be used more on the defensive side now? Will Hardge become an ironman like Hunter on the field? We will soon find out because he is up for the challenge this season and rest assured Hardge will look to answer those questions.