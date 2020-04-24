Jacksonville Jaguars Select Laviska Shenault 42nd overall in the NFL Draft

Laviska Shenault Jr. is off the board.

In Shenault, the Jacksonville Jaguars get an absolute offensive weapon. For an offense that has been struggling over the last few years, they have significantly bolstered their offense by selecting Shenault.

Gardner Minshew is going to love him and is already very familiar with him. Offensive coordinator Jay Gruden will have to find creative ways to utilize Shenault. He will line up in the slot, tight end, running back and on the outside.

Shenault originally burst onto the scene with an electrifying start to the 2018 season.

Through the first six games, he had 867 yards of total offense with 11 touchdowns.

Coming into 2019, he was considered a surefire first-round pick. Most scouts and draft experts expected him to challenge Alabama’s Jerry Jeudy as the top receiver in this draft class.

However, nagging injuries, streaky quarterback play and a poor performance at the scouting combine significantly hurt his draft stock. Shenault carried a core muscle injury into the combine and was not able to fully participate.

While there may be long term concerns about Shenault’s durability he’s one of the most explosive players in the draft when healthy. A swiss army knife who’s lined up all over the field, Shenault has the potential to be a major impact player in a variety of ways.

For him to be successful at the next level, the Jaguars will need to get creative in utilizing his diverse skill set, while limiting the wear-and-tear that hindered him at Colorado.