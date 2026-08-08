Deion Sanders Makes One Thing Clear on Colorado Buffaloes Size Concerns
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One of the biggest storylines surrounding the Colorado Buffaloes since their spring game has been concerns about the size of their players. A video of the Buffaloes’ skill players running out of the tunnel for their spring game received a slew of comments calling them small, and that narrative has followed CU ever since.
While Colorado’s players had responded to the comments, the coaching staff hadn’t had much to say. However, that changed in the first week of fall camp, as Coach Prime and offensive coordinator Brennan Marion rebutted the backlash in their press conferences.
Deion Sanders’ Reply
Coach Deion Sanders broke the silence on the highly discussed topic in his opening statement on Thursday. He didn’t want to wait for it to be asked about, nor did he go after anyone talking about the team’s size. Rather, he simply listed averages and let the numbers speak for themselves.
“Next fact is they're talking about the size of our team, which is hilarious,” Sanders said. “16 linemen, average [height and weight] is 6-5 310 pounds, six tight ends, average is 6-5 255 pounds, interior defensive linemen average is 6-3 295 pounds, defensive ends average 6-3 245 pounds, cornerbacks average 6-1 185 pounds. I don't think that's small by any means.”
Several of the crucial positions Sanders listed were notably absent from the original viral video. The offensive line is the most notably absent position, as only centers Demetrius Hunter and Sean Kinney, along with guard Yahya Attia, are seen in the video. Players like 380-pound tackle Chauncey Gooden or 350-pound tackle Larry Johnson III, who would’ve changed that narrative, were elsewhere on the field. That type of exclusion was what likely fueled Sanders to finally respond.
He wasn’t the only one to speak on the topic, either. Colorado offensive coordinator Brennan Marion stood up for his players during his press conference on Wednesday.
Brennan Marion’s Reply
Unlike Sanders, Marion kept his response to the doubters short and sweet. He kept to a motto that the Buffs have been sticking by during fall camp: if you don’t like something, do something about it. He had no words to fire back of his own, but banked his response on the upcoming performance of his players.
“I have zero reaction,” Marion said. “As the kids would say, pull up. So we're small. We're this. We're that. Whatever. I mean, at some point you've got to spot the ball and see. So that's my mindset.”
Why Size Isn’t a Concern for the Colorado Buffaloes
Marion likely knew that comments like these would arise. His ‘Go-Go’ offense thrives with speedy, small receivers, and seeing as that position group has received the majority of the flak for its size, it makes sense for him to bank on their performance.
The size of the receivers Colorado brought in this season wasn’t something he or the rest of the coaching staff were concerned about. It may be the fastest group Colorado has had during the Coach Prime era, with each player being a perfect scheme fit for the ‘Go-Go’ offense.
If Colorado’s newcomers are able to replicate the performance they had at their previous schools, Marion will be happy about betting on them to prove the doubters wrong rather than trying to do it from the podium.
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Liam Howard is a Colorado Buffaloes On SI beat reporter and a men’s basketball beat writer and sportscaster for Sko Buffs Sports. A Longmont, Colorado native, he has built a diverse portfolio across sports media, with experience in broadcast production, graphic design, and documentary storytelling. Known for his detailed coverage of college athletics, Howard is also the founder and host of SBS Football Live, where he provides thoughtful analysis and original reporting.