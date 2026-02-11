Josh Niblett Still Turning Heads During Colorado's Winter Workouts

New Colorado Buffaloes tight ends coach Josh Niblett has quickly become one of the more vocal assistants on coach Deion Sanders' rejuvenated staff.

Weeks after giving a viral speech during a team meeting, the former longtime high school head coach turned heads again this week with his ability to motivate players in winter workouts. Niblett was seen in a Thee Pregame Show video working one-on-one with players while helping with technique in a variety of drills.

Nov 22, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders on the sidelines in the first quarter against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

"Strain in everything that we're doing," Niblett said in the video. "Come on, keep a smile on your face."

Niblett took over for former Colorado tight ends coach Brett Bartolone, who was hired as Nevada's offensive coordinator, and has already made a strong impression.

"I know why I'm here. God sent me here. I know that," Niblett said in a team meeting, per Well Off Media. "But I want you to understand something. When your life's all said and done, your career's all said and done, you're going to be known for one of three things when it's all said and done. You're either going to be known for success, survivor or significance."

🔄 @JoshNiblett https://t.co/sobPx735zS pic.twitter.com/RBk53z58UE — JaKi 🇺🇸 (@JaKiTruth) February 10, 2026

Before joining the Buffs, Niblett won 281 games and seven state championships as a high school football head coach in the South. Before that, he spent his college career as a running back at Alabama.

It's yet to be seen how Colorado's tight ends will perform in 2026, but Niblett seemingly has the room trending in the right direction.

"Significance is can I wake up every day, get out of myself and get into everybody else?" Niblett continued. "You got me? Because better is the key. That needs to be our word in here. Better. We're not worried about just being the best. You got to get better every day. A better you makes a better CU."

Zach Atkins to Lead Colorado's Tight Ends

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes tight end Zach Atkins (85) during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Former Division II standout Zach Atkins is expected to retain Colorado's starting tight end job, although he'll be challenged by Northern Colorado transfer Fisher Clements. Last season, Atkins totaled 149 receiving yards while navigating three different starting quarterbacks in Kaidon Salter, Julian "JuJu" Lewis and Ryan Staub.

"Tough is a mindset and we got to have that as a whole team," Atkins said in a team meeting, per Well Off Media. "We're gonna be physically tough. We're getting tough right now with (strength and conditioning) coach (Andreu) Swasey and his whole staff. They do a great job."

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes tight end Brady Kopetz (86) during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Former walk-on Brady Kopetz and returners Corbin Laisure and Zayne DeSouza will likely see the bulk of their snaps on special teams next season. "Coach Prime" rewarded Kopetz with a scholarship last month, keeping the tight end in Boulder for his upcoming fifth and final college football season.