Julian 'JuJu' Lewis Sparks NIL Debate: Lamborghini, Darth Vader Chain Before Colorado Spring Game
The Colorado Buffaloes 17-year-old freshman quarterback Julian "JuJu" Lewis rolled up to his pop-up signing event on Friday ahead of the annual Black and Gold Spring Game in a white Lamborghini Urus, donning a diamond-encrusted Darth Vader chain around his neck.
While Lewis signed merchandise available for fans, several videos of the event surfaced on X (formerly Twitter), quickly drawing both praise and criticism from fans and analysts alike.
The moment captured everything that’s become emblematic of what Colorado coach Deion Sanders has brought to Boulder: boldness, flash, Name, Image Likeness (NIL) and branding. But not everyone was impressed.
While some fans celebrated Lewis’s star power and potential, others criticized the optics. Several posts questioned the message being sent when a 17-year-old freshman—who reclassified from the Class of 2025 to enroll early at Colorado—is already rolling in high-end luxury cars and wearing chains before ever taking a live collegiate snap.
“Before Julian Lewis plays a snap at Colorado, he's rocking a Darth Vader iced out chain, drives a Lamborghini Urus and is already doing the Shedeur watch celebration after practice TDs. CFB is different now, man.,” Brad Crawford of 247Sports wrote.
Another user posted, “I think Coach Prime already retired Julian’s number!”
The criticism speaks to a growing national conversation about Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) in college athletics—particularly when it comes to highly touted recruits.
Lewis, a five-star quarterback who was originally the No. 1 recruit in the 2025 class, committed to Colorado in November after decommitting from USC. He reclassified to join the Buffaloes this spring, taking advantage of a unique opportunity to develop under "Coach Prime" and compete for early playing time.
The arrival of Lewis was already a major storyline heading into the weekend. But the visual of the teenage quarterback rolling out of the parking lot in a $250,000 car while decked in eye-catching jewelry added fuel to a long-simmering debate about the balance between business, branding, and actual on-field performance.
Supporters of Lewis argue that he’s doing nothing wrong—and simply taking advantage of opportunities afforded to him by the current system.
MORE: Deion Sanders' Colorado Buffaloes Snag 'Freak Athlete' From Transfer Portal
MORE: How Transfer Portal Receiver Sincere Brown Impacts Colorado Buffaloes' Receiver Room
MORE: Nico Iamaleava To Transfer To Deion Sanders' Colorado Buffaloes? Why It Doesn't Make Sense
“I think, with this chain, he is already embracing the fact that he’s about to be a monster on the field.” one fan wrote.
Still, the perception of extravagance—especially before a player has stepped foot on the field—can create tension among traditionalists and fans who view college football through a more traditional lens.
Colorado is becoming familiar with this dynamic under "Coach Prime," who has made headlines for pushing boundaries and embracing a new era of player empowerment and branding.
Since arriving in Boulder, "Coach Prime" has recruited high-profile players, generated record-setting attention on social media, and turned the Buffs into one of the country's most talked-about programs.
For Lewis, the moment is another indication that he’s stepping into the spotlight with confidence, and he doesn’t seem interested in shying away from the attention that comes with it.
The Georgia native has received early praise from teammates and coaches this spring for his throwing ability, composure, and high football IQ.
Whether the Lamborghini moment helps or hurts public perception remains to be seen. What’s clear is that Lewis, much like his head coach and the quarterback who came before him, isn’t afraid to show his character—and that alone will have Colorado fans watching closely.