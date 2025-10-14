Buffs Beat

Kaidon Salter’s Statement Win Shows the Colorado Quarterback Is Power 4 Ready

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Kaidon Salter silenced doubters with a breakout performance against the Iowa State Cyclones, leading Colorado to an upset win and earning the nation’s top passing grade. Did Salter prove he can lead at the Power 4 level?

Ben Armendariz

Sep 20, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Kaidon Salter (3) before the game against the Wyoming Cowboys at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Sep 20, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Kaidon Salter (3) before the game against the Wyoming Cowboys at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
For much of this season, Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Kaidon Salter’s tenure has been defined by flashes of brilliance mixed with costly mistakes.

After a brutal game against TCU that had fans calling for freshman passer Julian “JuJu” Lewis, questions were mounting about whether Salter could be the guy for the Buffs moving forward.

Oct 4, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Kaidon Salter (3) chase down a bad snap during the second half against the TCU Horned Frogs at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

But under the Folsom Field lights and when Colorado needed it most, against the No. 22-ranked Iowa State Cyclones, Salter didn’t just bounce back — he delivered his best performance yet in a Buffs uniform.

Per PFF, his 92.0 passing grade was the highest of any quarterback in college football in Week 7, cementing his place as a Power 4 passer.

A Familiar Feeling

Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the first quarter against the Iowa S
Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the first quarter against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The first 10 minutes of the first quarter didn’t offer many clues that a breakout performance was on the way. But after the Buffs' first three opening drives ended in punts, Salter and the Buffs finally pieced together a 12-play, 90-yard drive late in the first quarter, capped off by a touchdown frun from running back Micah Welch to take a 7–0 lead.

But once again, that early spark didn’t last. The offense stalled in the second quarter, with overthrows and missed opportunities resurfacing at the worst times. The Cyclones took advantage, putting up 10 unanswered points before halftime to grab a 10–7 lead.

It was an all too familiar script as Colorado has led in three of its four losses this season, only to watch those advantages slip away as mistakes piled up. With the Buffs headed into the locker room down three after giving up another lead, it felt like Colorado was headed down that same frustrating road.

At halftime, Salter had just 55 passing yards on four completions, while Iowa State quarterback Rocco Becht had already eclipsed 120. It was the same inconsistent start that’s doomed Colorado in recent weeks — and one that had fans wondering if they were headed for more of the same.

Salter Flips the Script

Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Kaidon Salter (3) passes the ball in the first quarter a
Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Kaidon Salter (3) passes the ball in the first quarter against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Instead, Salter came out of the break playing his best football of the season. On the second play of the half, he uncorked a beautiful 70-yard strike to Omarion Miller to retake the lead and set the tone for what was to come.

From that point on, Salter looked like a different quarterback, finishing the day 16-of-25 for 255 yards, two touchdowns, no interceptions, and adding 57 yards on the ground. His decision-making was sharper, his throws were on time, and he showed the kind of composure under pressure that Colorado has been looking for all season.

Salter didn’t just avoid mistakes—he elevated the Buffs to victory. For a quarterback who had faced heavy criticism just a week earlier, it was a second half statement.

A Timely Breakthrough for Colorado

Oct 4, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Kaidon Salter (3) carries the ball for a touchdown as TCU
Oct 4, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Kaidon Salter (3) carries the ball for a touchdown as TCU Horned Frogs linebacker Namdi Obiazor (4) defends during the first half at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Salter’s turnaround couldn’t have come at a better time. With the Buffs riding a two-game losing skid, marked by blown leads and missed chances, another collapse against Iowa State would have sent Colorado spiraling into the bye week with more questions than answers.

Instead, Salter steadied the offense and delivered when the season was on the line. It was the kind of performance that proves Salter is a true Power 4 threat, and that realization can shift a locker room’s energy.

With five games left on the schedule, Colorado is far from out of the bowl picture. And if Salter can build on the confidence and precision he showed against the Cyclones, the Buffs won't be the easy out their 3–4 record suggests.

Ben Armendariz
BEN ARMENDARIZ

Ben Armendariz is a reporter for Colorado Buffaloes on SI, part of the Sports Illustrated Network. While earning his bachelor’s degree in Journalism with a minor in Sports Media from the University of Colorado, he contributed to Buffs coverage through CUBuffs.com and Sko Buff Sports. He’s also covered professional combat sports as a contributor for FloCombat. A lifelong sports fan, Ben is now pursuing a master’s degree in Sports Management at Texas A&M University, with plans to build a long-term career in sports media. His passion for storytelling, in-depth analysis, and unique perspectives on sports marketing and sponsorships set his work apart. Outside of reporting and school, he enjoys attending Colorado Avalanche and Denver Nuggets games and running his online vintage retail business.

