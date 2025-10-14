Kaidon Salter’s Statement Win Shows the Colorado Quarterback Is Power 4 Ready
For much of this season, Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Kaidon Salter’s tenure has been defined by flashes of brilliance mixed with costly mistakes.
After a brutal game against TCU that had fans calling for freshman passer Julian “JuJu” Lewis, questions were mounting about whether Salter could be the guy for the Buffs moving forward.
But under the Folsom Field lights and when Colorado needed it most, against the No. 22-ranked Iowa State Cyclones, Salter didn’t just bounce back — he delivered his best performance yet in a Buffs uniform.
Per PFF, his 92.0 passing grade was the highest of any quarterback in college football in Week 7, cementing his place as a Power 4 passer.
A Familiar Feeling
The first 10 minutes of the first quarter didn’t offer many clues that a breakout performance was on the way. But after the Buffs' first three opening drives ended in punts, Salter and the Buffs finally pieced together a 12-play, 90-yard drive late in the first quarter, capped off by a touchdown frun from running back Micah Welch to take a 7–0 lead.
But once again, that early spark didn’t last. The offense stalled in the second quarter, with overthrows and missed opportunities resurfacing at the worst times. The Cyclones took advantage, putting up 10 unanswered points before halftime to grab a 10–7 lead.
It was an all too familiar script as Colorado has led in three of its four losses this season, only to watch those advantages slip away as mistakes piled up. With the Buffs headed into the locker room down three after giving up another lead, it felt like Colorado was headed down that same frustrating road.
At halftime, Salter had just 55 passing yards on four completions, while Iowa State quarterback Rocco Becht had already eclipsed 120. It was the same inconsistent start that’s doomed Colorado in recent weeks — and one that had fans wondering if they were headed for more of the same.
Salter Flips the Script
Instead, Salter came out of the break playing his best football of the season. On the second play of the half, he uncorked a beautiful 70-yard strike to Omarion Miller to retake the lead and set the tone for what was to come.
From that point on, Salter looked like a different quarterback, finishing the day 16-of-25 for 255 yards, two touchdowns, no interceptions, and adding 57 yards on the ground. His decision-making was sharper, his throws were on time, and he showed the kind of composure under pressure that Colorado has been looking for all season.
Salter didn’t just avoid mistakes—he elevated the Buffs to victory. For a quarterback who had faced heavy criticism just a week earlier, it was a second half statement.
A Timely Breakthrough for Colorado
Salter’s turnaround couldn’t have come at a better time. With the Buffs riding a two-game losing skid, marked by blown leads and missed chances, another collapse against Iowa State would have sent Colorado spiraling into the bye week with more questions than answers.
Instead, Salter steadied the offense and delivered when the season was on the line. It was the kind of performance that proves Salter is a true Power 4 threat, and that realization can shift a locker room’s energy.
With five games left on the schedule, Colorado is far from out of the bowl picture. And if Salter can build on the confidence and precision he showed against the Cyclones, the Buffs won't be the easy out their 3–4 record suggests.