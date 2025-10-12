Biggest Winners, Losers from Colorado Win Over No. 22 Iowa State
After two weeks of frustration and blown first-half leads, the Colorado Buffaloes finally delivered a statement victory. The 24-17 win over the No. 22 Iowa State Cyclones was a desperately needed injection of life into a season that was rapidly trending south.
The win marked Colorado coach Deion Sanders’ first against a Top 25 team since his sensational debut at TCU on Sept. 2, 2023, proving what the program is capable of when it finally avoids self-inflicted wounds.
Winner: Kaidon Salter
Following a rough outing last week against TCU, Kaidon Salter rebounded big time and set a new standard with his performance He finished the day 16-for-25 with 255 yards and two touchdowns, adding 57 rushing yards on nine carries.
Coach Prime was exuberant in his post-game praise for Salter, noting Salter's ownership of his mistakes.
"He stood up and stood out... he did his thing. I'm happy for him, I truly am. He took responsibility," said Sanders.
Salter’s clutch play, particularly the 70-yard touchdown strike to Omarion Miller early in the third quarter, was exactly the kind of playmaking this offense needed to keep from crumbling like in the two weeks prior.
Winner: The Offensive Line
Perhaps the most significant development of the day was the outstanding play of the offensive line. Remember how heavily scrutinized this unit was in 2023 and 2024? They have seemed to quietly turn the tide, as they paved the way for 140 rushing yards and, most critically, allowed zero sacks on the day.
Coach Prime gave them a massive show of love postgame, and rightly so. Their performance provided stability for Salter to operate and for the running backs, like Micah Welch and Dallan Hayden, to find room to run. This dominance upfront is a game-changer for the offense moving forward.
Winner: Joseph Williams and Tawfiq Byard
The star of the receiving corps was undoubtedly Joseph Williams. Coach Prime called him a "dawg," postgame, finishing with a career-high eight catches for a season-high 128 yards and his third touchdown of the season. His connection with Salter, capped by a crucial 38-yard gain that sealed the victory, was electric.
On the defensive side, safety Tawfiq Byard was responsible for what Coach Prime called the "biggest play of the day." Byard finished with seven total tackles and his interception in the end zone, which was upheld after a flag was waived off, took points off the board and flipped the momentum entirely.
Loser: University Finances and Rushing The Field
The first win over a ranked opponent at Folsom Field since beating then-No. 25 Nebraska on Sept. 7, 2019, caused students to pour over the walls and rush the turf. It's always a powerful sight, but it comes at a cost.
During the postgame, Coach Prime mentioned how he “loved it” but he was unaware that the act of fans rushing the field automatically triggers a hefty $50,000 fine for the university.
“How’s it $50,000 for rushing the field… Cmon man, that ain’t right," said Sanders.
Though the moment is priceless for students and fans, the financial penalty serves as a small, costly footnote to an otherwise huge victory for the Buffaloes.
Loser: Matt Campbell
While the Colorado Buffaloes deserve credit for their execution on offense, Iowa State handed the Buffs some major gifts in the fourth quarter. Cyclones coach Matt Campbell’s decision-making was glaring.
After the defense forced a Colorado punt late in the game, Campbell called a questionable quarterback draw with Rocco Becht on third-and-10, leading to a punt instead of a deeper drive.
Even more baffling, Campbell decided to gamble on fourth-and-one from his own 18-yard line, a questionable field position decision that Colorado’s defense promptly snuffed out, and led to the game-sealing field goal by Alejandro Mata.
The Road Ahead
Despite the victory, the Buffaloes still have areas to clean up, most notably against the run. They allowed Iowa State running back Abu Sama III to rush for 177 yards and two short touchdowns, a persistent problem the team must address.
The good news is the Buffs have a perfectly timed bye week to heal the 17 sidelined players and prepare for a critical stretch run.
Sitting at 3-4 overall and 1-3 in the Big 12, the Buffaloes will need three wins in their final five games to become bowl eligible. That push begins on the road against a 4-1 Utah team on Oct. 25. It won’t be the same injury-riddled Utes from last season, but this emotional victory reveals that the heart and the potential are still very much alive in Boulder.