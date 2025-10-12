What Kaidon Salter Said After Colorado Buffaloes' Massive Win Over No. 22 Iowa State
BOULDER — Quarterback Kaidon Salter has experienced more lows than highs this season, but his resilience proved strong in the Colorado Buffaloes' 24-17 win over the Iowa State Cyclones.
After a slow start, Salter stepped up big in the second half with touchdown passes to Omarion Miller and Joseph Williams, giving the Buffs a late lead on their home turf of Folsom Field. Later, he delivered arguably the most clutch play of the year when he completed a 38-yard pass to Joseph Williams on 3rd-and-17 to seal Colorado's first ranked win since 2023.
Salter spoke about his massive throw to Williams and the confidence he gained from Colorado's first Big 12 win in his postgame press conference:
On Confidence Gained
"It felt great being able to go out there and execute the game plan, doing everything that the coaches wanted us to do," Salter said. "We played really good as a team."
Key Win Heading Into Bye
"It was amazing. It's a rough season we've been having, and we got a bye week. It's way better going into a bye week with a win instead of a loss and just having it out of your mind. Like I said, overall, I felt like we went out there and we executed the game plan. We can always get better, but a win is a win. I'm just excited that we got this one."
On Third-And-17 Completion To Joseph Williams
"Coach Pime told us on the sideline that that play right there was win or lose with the game. If we made that first down, we would have won a game, and if we didn't, the defense would have to go out there and pull a miracle to stop them again, which they would have done. Speaking on Jo, he made amazing catches today, as you saw — eight targets, eight catches, 128 yards. He's a dawg, and he showed it today."
On 70-Yard Touchdown To Omarion Miller
"Everybody's mentality coming out of halftime is to get points up on the board... They kind of busted coverage, so I did my three-step drop. Seeing that there was no safety out, the corner was kind of set in Cover 2. Omarion ran right past him, so I gave him a nice, catchable ball so he could go out there and score."
Connection With Joseph Williams
"Jojo, he's one of the guys on the team that always has a smile on his face. He comes to work every day. He's one of the leaders in that receiver room. He was a Freshman All-American last year at Tulsa, so everybody knows what he's capable of doing. Today, he came out there and showed it. Without the O-line, I wouldn't have been able to get him those passes that he was able to catch."
Regrouping After Halftime
"That's not a position that we want to be in going into halftime losing. It's not something that no team wants to be in. But when you are down, you know you just got to come back out there with a mentality of making plays and getting a first down, and also playing the next play once you do something good. I feel like that's one of my best capabilities, my best attributes, is playing the next play."
Kaidon Salter Praises Colorado's Fight
"We've most definitely been getting better, and it's still room for improvement on that. Overall, as a team, I just know that this team right here, we we never quit. All those games that we've lost, we always bring the fight. Every game that we did lose was always a close game. That just shows how desperate we are to go out there and try to win these games. We have a team full of dawgs that just don't quit."
Personal Resilience
"It was great knowing that last week I didn't play my best, and coming out this week and doing what I had to do for us to win this game. We knew this was a big game for us."
Respect For Colorado's Running Backs
"Our running backs, they're tough. That's what it is. They're tough. They see the hole, and they're coming in,, not worried about getting hit. That's one thing that I like about our running backs. Dallan (Hayden) and Micah (Welch), of course. Sim (Price) and DT (DeKalon Taylor) weren't there, but Kam Mikell stepped up today big time with Dre'lon (Miller) being out."
Defensive Praise
"I love our defense. They fight real hard. Our D-line is amazing. Our linebacker crew, they've been doing way better at coming down, filling gaps. Our corners have lined up on the pass interference and been playing more smart and disciplined, and Tawfiq (Byard), he's a dawg."