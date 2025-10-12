Buffs Beat

Colorado's Kaidon Salter Earns MVP In Buffaloes' Upset Win over No. 22 Iowa State

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Kaidon Salter led his team to an upset victory over the No. 22 Iowa State Cyclones, and Colorado coach Deion Sanders had high praise for Salter after the win at Folsom Field.

Charlie Viehl

Sep 20, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Kaidon Salter (3) before the game against the Wyoming Cowboys at Folsom Field.
Sep 20, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Kaidon Salter (3) before the game against the Wyoming Cowboys at Folsom Field. / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Colorado Buffaloes upset the No. 22 Iowa State Cyclones 24-17 on Saturday, and Colorado quarterback Kaidon Salter proved a lot of doubters wrong with his performance against the top-25 Cyclones.

Colorado's MVP in Upset Victory

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field.
Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field. / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Salter's final stat line consists of 255 passing yards, two touchdowns, and 57 rushing yards on the ground. The Buffs quarterback also protected the ball, a marked improvement after throwing three interceptions in Colorado's last game against the TCU Horned Frogs.

Salter completed 64 percent of his passes, and perhaps none of his throws were more important than a 38-yard strike to Colorado receiver Joseph Williams in the fourth quarter to convert a pivotal third down.

Colorado's defense made a strong case to win the MVP as a unit. Iowa State quarterback Rocco Becht completed only 54.5 percent of his passes with one interception. The Cyclones out gained the Buffaloes, but Iowa State only converted two of 12 third down attempts.

Iowa State Cyclones quarterback Rocco Becht (3) prepares to pass the ball in the first quarter against Colorado Buffaloe
Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Iowa State Cyclones quarterback Rocco Becht (3) prepares to pass the ball in the first quarter against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field. / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

MORE: Deion Sanders Gives Interesting Quarterback Updates On Julian Lewis, Kaidon Salter

MORE: Jimmy Horn Jr. Shares Heartfelt Reaction To Deion Sanders' Health Problems

MORE: Blood Clot Surgery Can’t Keep Deion Sanders Off the Practice Field

What Deion Sanders Said About Kaidon Salter Performance

The Buffaloes were previously winless in the Big 12, and "Coach Prime" was shuffling Colorado's quarterbacks earlier in the year. However, Salter made a statement in the win over Iowa State, most likely earning the full confidence of Colorado's coaching staff.

After the game, Deion Sanders spoke to ESPN's Kris Budden in his postgame interview on the field, and "Coach Prime" praised Salter and his resiliency:

"Quarterback made sound plays, made sound decisions. Offensive line was stout. We ran the ball effectively, and the defense did its job," Sanders said.

Colorado Buffaloes fans celebrate defeating the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field.
Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes fans celebrate defeating the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field. / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

"Able to have the ability to forget. too many things we carry through life, it just burdens us. But we teach these young men to understand how to forget. Good or bad, you’ve got to move on to the next play," Sanders continued.

Budden also asked "Coach Prime" what he is most proud of about his team's first Big 12 win.

"Resilience of the coaching staff and the young men that I’m blessed to coach. This city is unbelievable. I mean, we sell out every game. The kids are un-darn-believable. I absolutely love it here. And thank you for your crew. You guys informed me that you’re the upset crew. Is there any way that we can book you guys for the next game we play," said Sanders.

Up next for Colorado is a bye week followed by a road matchup with the Utah Utes on Oct. 25.

feed

Published |Modified
Charlie Viehl
CHARLIE VIEHL

Charlie Viehl is the deputy editor for the Oregon Ducks, Colorado Buffaloes, and USC Trojans on SI. He has written hundreds of articles for SI and has covered events like the Big Ten Championship and College Football Playoff Quarterfinals at the Rose Bowl. While pursuing a career in sports journalism, he is also a lifelong musician, holding a degree in Music and Philosophy from Boston College. A native of Pasadena, California, he covered sports across Los Angeles while at Loyola High School and edited the Gabelli Presidential Scholars Program’s magazine at BC. He is excited to bring his passion for storytelling and sports to fans of college athletics.

Home/Football