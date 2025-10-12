Colorado's Kaidon Salter Earns MVP In Buffaloes' Upset Win over No. 22 Iowa State
The Colorado Buffaloes upset the No. 22 Iowa State Cyclones 24-17 on Saturday, and Colorado quarterback Kaidon Salter proved a lot of doubters wrong with his performance against the top-25 Cyclones.
Colorado's MVP in Upset Victory
Salter's final stat line consists of 255 passing yards, two touchdowns, and 57 rushing yards on the ground. The Buffs quarterback also protected the ball, a marked improvement after throwing three interceptions in Colorado's last game against the TCU Horned Frogs.
Salter completed 64 percent of his passes, and perhaps none of his throws were more important than a 38-yard strike to Colorado receiver Joseph Williams in the fourth quarter to convert a pivotal third down.
Colorado's defense made a strong case to win the MVP as a unit. Iowa State quarterback Rocco Becht completed only 54.5 percent of his passes with one interception. The Cyclones out gained the Buffaloes, but Iowa State only converted two of 12 third down attempts.
What Deion Sanders Said About Kaidon Salter Performance
The Buffaloes were previously winless in the Big 12, and "Coach Prime" was shuffling Colorado's quarterbacks earlier in the year. However, Salter made a statement in the win over Iowa State, most likely earning the full confidence of Colorado's coaching staff.
After the game, Deion Sanders spoke to ESPN's Kris Budden in his postgame interview on the field, and "Coach Prime" praised Salter and his resiliency:
"Quarterback made sound plays, made sound decisions. Offensive line was stout. We ran the ball effectively, and the defense did its job," Sanders said.
"Able to have the ability to forget. too many things we carry through life, it just burdens us. But we teach these young men to understand how to forget. Good or bad, you’ve got to move on to the next play," Sanders continued.
Budden also asked "Coach Prime" what he is most proud of about his team's first Big 12 win.
"Resilience of the coaching staff and the young men that I’m blessed to coach. This city is unbelievable. I mean, we sell out every game. The kids are un-darn-believable. I absolutely love it here. And thank you for your crew. You guys informed me that you’re the upset crew. Is there any way that we can book you guys for the next game we play," said Sanders.
Up next for Colorado is a bye week followed by a road matchup with the Utah Utes on Oct. 25.