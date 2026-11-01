Kansas State Coach Collin Klein Explains How Deion Sanders Impacted Overtime Decision
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Kansas State coach Collin Klein gave the Colorado Buffaloes their flowers after Saturday’s narrow overtime loss in Boulder, crediting a defensive front that loaded the box, a long drive his defense couldn’t stop, and a timeout that talked him out of going for the win.
Klein used most of his postgame press conference to take the blame for his own team’s mistakes. Yet his comments about Colorado’s defensive pressure and late-game adjustments showed how the Buffaloes finally did enough to win a close game after five straight losses.
A Colorado timeout changed Collin Klein’s two-point call
Garrett Oakley’s 8-yard touchdown catch pulled Kansas State within 21-20 in the final seconds of regulation, and Klein sent his offense out to go for two and the win. Colorado called timeout and changed its look.
“They adjusted their alignment, called timeout,” Klein said. “You know, talking about a couple different options as a staff. Didn’t feel as good about it as we did the first one after their adjustment and decided to keep playing.”
Coach Deion Sanders’ staff won that chess match with one timeout, since Kansas State kicked the tying extra point and lost in overtime. Klein admitted backing off was a tough call.
“Oh, absolutely. I mean, absolutely. I wanted to do it,” Klein said. “We initially thought we had a chance, but we’ve got to be smart, too, and credit them and decided to just keep playing.”
Gideon Lampron and Colorado’s front earned Collin Klein’s respect
Asked what Colorado’s defense showed him, Klein started up front.
“Well, I mean, they were definitely loading the box ... there was some, you know, some interior pressures, a couple defensive line movements and different things that, you know, we didn’t handle great,” Klein said.
“Had some answers as we kind of worked through the game. But, you know, that’s a good defensive front.”
Defensive coordinator Chris Marve’s group held Kansas State to 121 rushing yards on 39 carries with no rushing touchdowns. Linebacker Gideon Lampron finished with 15 tackles, four tackles for loss and two of Colorado’s five sacks, so Klein’s answers had to come through the air.
Collin Klein calls one Colorado drive a backbreaker
“We’re still missing some tackles and giving them some explosives and allowing them to continue their drives in some tough situations,” Klein said. “That 99-yard drive was a backbreaker. Have a couple chances to get the brakes put on and get it shut down. We don’t do that.”
Colorado’s official recap lists the drive at 96 yards over 10 plays. And it started right after Kansas State tied the game 14-14 late in the third quarter, and by Klein’s count, the Wildcats had a couple of chances to end it before Richard Young ran in the go-ahead touchdown.
Folsom Field noise set up Luis Rodriguez’s miss
On top of that, Klein blamed the Colorado crowd for two delay-of-game penalties.
“Play clock running down in a loud end zone, it’s going to take a little longer than, you know, normal,” Klein said. “And we weren’t able to get it off.”
One of those flags turned a fourth-and-4 into a fourth-and-9 in the fourth quarter, Klein said, so Kansas State kicked. Luis Rodriguez, who came in 11-for-11 on field goals this season, missed from 43 yards, and the Folsom Field crowd earned an assist.
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Marvin Uzor is a writer for Colorado Buffaloes On SI, part of the Sports Illustrated Network. He has 8+ years of experience as a sports writer and editor, with work appearing on platforms like Yahoo Sports, The Grueling Truth, Last Word on Sports, Neutral Zone, and Frenetic Pace Sports. He has covered everything from college football and the NFL to the NBA, MLB, soccer, and the business of sports. Marvin also covered the 2026 FIFA World Cup for The Grueling Truth and has 3 years of experience working as a Senior Content Editor for ABC's Shark Tank. He is a longtime follower of college football and soccer who enjoys digging into the stories that make sports worth the time.Follow marvinwrites