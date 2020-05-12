WATCH: Karl Dorrell discusses his team and issues surrounding college football

Colorado head coach Karl Dorrell participated in a Pac-12 webinar on Tuesday.

The Pac-12 webinar is going on all week and they have three coaches appear a day.

They were expected to discuss the topic of replacing key players from last season especially at the quarterback position but most of the conversation went in the direction of the ongoing pandemic.

Dorrell was asked one question pertaining to quarterback and gave a candid assessment of their situation at quarterback.

“All three of those guys when it's all said and done haven't had much time,” Dorrell said. “Obviously the freshman (Brendon Lewis) hasn't had it down, Tyler (Lytle) has not played very much he probably played less than 20 snaps all season and then you have Sam (Noyer) who actually played the safety position when they moved him prior to coming back. And now he’s back playing quarterback now so it's really a wide open position. We're coaching them all hard. And we're just going to see how the thing really falls in place when we get a chance to line up at the beginning of the season. But we have a long way to go.”

He mentioned that they had to re-recruit Noyer to come back to add some depth to the quarterback group.

Dorrell was also asked about how he’s been able to build a relationship with his new coaching staff and what they have been doing in order to build camaraderie.

“There are some really good coaches I was able to hire that I had some background with,” Dorrel said. “So there's a number of coaches from that standpoint that the transition has been fairly smooth, as what we would expect. There's some that I've retained and I think they're really good coaches as well. But I think what we've all been discussing lately, we're all working remotely, we haven't had a chance to really have a lot of staff time to really iron out really the organizational procedures and how that is.”

He said they discussed it but it’s difficult to get the organizational procedures down without actually being there together to prepare for practices and conditioning.

“But other than that I've been very pleased with what they've been able to do,” Dorrell said. “They've been in their zoom meetings with their players. So I've got really good teachers, and that's really the first and foremost that I want good teachers and. And I think we're getting our information conveyed to our student athletes.”

The rest of the conversation was mostly topics surrounding college athletics. Such as name image and likeness which Dorrell said he is a proponent of and believes it will benefit the athlete. And also some discussion regarding the season.

These coaches aren’t medical experts but they are preparation experts. They were discussing how long it would take a team to get ready for the season. Dorrell wants eight weeks but knows it’s not likely he will get that.

“I’d like to have a month of training and conditioning to kind of get them in shape and then the month of training camp and then play the games,” Dorrell said. “But I don't think we're going to get anything close to that. I know that it's gonna be a little bit faster process but, given the circumstances in this season and what we're dealing with, I think all of us coaches feel whatever time they give us, we'll be appreciative of it. And we'll just make the most of it. I think that's really how my mindset is but if I had my druthers I'd say I want an eight week process before that first game.”

The three coaches, including Utah’s Kyle Wittingham and Washington’s Jimmy Lake, unanimously agreed they would need at least six weeks to prepare their teams for games. They need more conditioning time and then a few weeks of camp.