Colorado Receiver Sincere Brown's Path to an NFL Roster Spot

The Colorado Buffaloes’ biggest wild card as NFL Draft season approaches is arguably wide receiver Sincere Brown.

After an up-and-down season and an impressive pre-draft process, here’s how he could find his way onto an NFL roster.

Wide Receiver Sincere Brown’s College Career

Sep 20, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders congratulates wide receiver Sincere Brown (9 )in second quarter at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Brown began his college career with the South Florida Bulls. He was with the team for four seasons from 2020 to 2023, but he struggled to see the field. He recorded just one catch in his time with the Bulls, hauling in a 19-yard reception in his first season with the team.

After seeing little progress with his playing time, he entered the transfer portal and joined the Campbell Camels of the FCS for the 2024 season. During that campaign, he showed what he’s truly capable of. He racked up a team-leading 1,028 yards along with 12 touchdowns through the air on 61 receptions.

Having finally put something on film, Brown entered the transfer portal once more as he looked to return to the FBS level. He found a home with coach Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes, joining them for the 2025 season. He didn’t see nearly as much production, though, only tallying 376 yards and two touchdowns on 22 receptions. In addition, 120 of those yards and one of the touchdowns came in a single game in Week 2 against the Delaware Blue Hens.

Wide Receiver Sincere Brown’s Pre-Draft Process

Sep 20, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Sincere Brown (9) scores a sixty eight yard touchdown reception in second quarter against the Wyoming Cowboys at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Despite the overall lack of production throughout his college career, Brown gave scouts something to consider with his pre-draft process. Primarily, he pieced together a performance at Colorado’s pro day showcase that was one of the best on the team.

The main drill that caught people’s attention was his 40-yard dash. He ran an impressive 4.38-second time, which would’ve stacked up as the 11th-best at the NFL Combine. Additionally, he jumped the third-best vertical for Colorado, recording a 33.5” leap on his best attempt.

He added a 10-0 broad jump, a 4.46-second shuttle drill, a 7.15-second three-cone drill, and 10 reps on the bench press to those first tests to round out what was an impressive showing overall.

Main Selling Points for Sincere Brown

Sep 20, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Sincere Brown (9) looks back after a sixty eight yard touchdown reception in second quarter against the Wyoming Cowboys at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Brown now has a few main selling points he can direct NFL teams to when trying to make his way onto a roster.

First, his speed. While there were more impressive options at the NFL Combine, a near top-10 time in the 40-yard dash would stick out to any team. Players who run sub-4.40 40-yard dashes catch the eye of NFL teams, regardless of production.

Then, there’s his frame. He stands 6-5 and weighs 190 pounds. His frame also features a long wingspan that assists in making him a very viable deep threat option. Possessing the speed he does in tandem with his frame is something an NFL team might like to experiment with, even if he hasn’t proven himself the way they may want yet.

Finally, he has spurts of production he can point to throughout his career, though it's inconsistent. His season with the Camels was a direct display of what he is at his best, with his 150-yard, two-touchdown performance against North Carolina A&T going down as the best game of his career. His game against Delaware at Colorado also shows he has the capability to produce in that way, a step above the FCS level.

While it’s unlikely Brown hears his name called on draft night, don’t be surprised if he carves a path for himself as an undrafted free agent.

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