Coveted Transfer Portal Receiver Hints At Future With Colorado Buffaloes

Is the "Go Go's" top go-getter Boulder-bound?

Former Sacramento State Hornets wide receiver Ernest Campbell is in the transfer portal as one of its most productive speedsters from last season. The most understandable outcome is that he follows his old coach, Brennan Marion, to the Colorado Buffaloes, where he is now offensive coordinator.

Ernest Campbell's Social Media Suggests Colorado

Refugio s Ernest Campbell watches team practice at the high school on Aug. 4, 2023, in Texas. | Angela Piazza/ Caller-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK

Coach Deion Sanders and Marion are sure to work closely in bringing former Sac State stars to Colorado as talented players who can fit in a scheme, and Campbell could be the first. He helped the Hornets last season as a top-tier deep threat, a role the Buffs can give a greater spotlight to.

On Wednesday, he included a mountain emoji in an Instagram post captioned "next chapter," possibly foreshadowing his next destination. Campbell has been linked to Colorado since Marion arrived in Boulder.

Additionally, Campbell posted an Instagram story that highlighted "Coach Prime" gloves he wore for an offseason practice. Dots are lining up for the Buffaloes to be at the top of his list when the transfer portal opens on Jan. 2.

Looks like Sac State Star, Ernest Campbell, is heading to CU 👀. He is one of the fastest WR in college football. He made it to the FCS All-American Freshmen team this year 🔥. pic.twitter.com/2flRqihf4f — We Here Now 😎 (@AngelShedeurway) December 24, 2025

On SI outlet FCS Central named Campbell a Freshman All-American after a dazzling first collegiate season last fall. He led Sacramento State with 755 yards and eight touchdowns on 37 catches.

Campbell registered a whopping 20.4 yards per reception, which would have ranked first on Colorado last season. The mark ranked eighth in Sacramento State history and was the most ever by a freshman.

He also brought in six receptions of 50 or more yards, five of which were touchdowns. Campbell's home-run hitting peaked against Montana, when he caught nine passes for 206 yards and a score.

Refugio s Ernest Campbell catches a touchdown pass on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, at Bobcat Stadium in Refugio, Texas. | Angela Piazza/Caller-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK

Against Portland State, he registered his second performance of 100-plus yards with 103 on just four catches. While he tallied just two games with more than four grabs, that was all he needed on multiple occasions.

Campbell has track speed, literally. He began his career with the Texas A&M Aggies, where he earned an All-American honorable mention as a runner for their track and field team.

But on the gridiron, he wasn't afforded the same opportunity and redshirted before joining Sac State. Under Marion's direction, the Hornets let his burners fly, and that would likely continue with the Buffs.

Marion's Receiving Room At Colorado Shaping Up

Sacramento State Hornets head coach Brennan Marion listens to one of the assistant coaches yell at players on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium in Brookings, South Dakota. | Samantha Laurey / Argus Leader / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

He'd join a wide receiver room that's in need after losing last season's star, Omarion Miller, to the portal. Joseph Williams looks to be the top target alongside promising freshmen from 2025 in Quanell Farrakhan Jr. and Quentin Gibson.

Campbell would rejuvenate the group along with his known perfect fit in Marion's system. The Buffs went the FCS receiving star route last offseason in bringing in Sincere Brown, but he never quite found his groove.

That narrative could easily change with Campbell, as the native of Refugio, Texas, instantly made waves when given the chance. With three seasons of eligibility, he'd add a much-needed skillset for quarterback Julian Lewis and a familiar fulcrum for Marion to use in Colorado's new-look offense.