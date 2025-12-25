Former Colorado Players Are Emerging as NFL Rookie Standouts

Highlighted by cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter going No. 2 overall in the draft, a flurry of former Colorado Buffaloes players landed in the NFL this offseason.

Not all have found immediate success, but Colorado has regained a strong presence in the NFL. Hunter has superstar potential once he returns healthy, Shedeur Sanders has earned the Cleveland Browns' starting quarterback job, and a few others have made an impact.

Sep 22, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Lajohntay Wester (83) makes a catch against the Detroit Lions during the second half at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images | Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

Take an updated look at how eight former Buffs are performing in their NFL rookie seasons:

Quarterback Shedeur Sanders, Cleveland Browns

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12)’ surveys the field before an NFL football game at Huntington Bank Field, Dec. 21, 2025, in Cleveland, Ohio. | Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While interceptions have been an issue, Shedeur Sanders has so far turned heads as Cleveland's starting quarterback, throwing for 1,056 yards and six touchdowns in five starts.

"He battled, like he does," Cleveland coach Stefanski said after Sanders' last start, per the Browns. "I thought he made some unbelievable plays with his feet today, which I thought going into the game that may be the case. He'll fight through injuries. A little finger injury isn't going to keep him out of it. Always room to grow for a young player, but really proud of how he fought."

Cornerback/Wide Receiver Travis Hunter, Jacksonville Jaguars

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) looks to the sideline during the fourth quarter of an NFL football matchup, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025, at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The Seahawks defeated the Jaguars 20-12. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Travis Hunter's rookie season with the Jacksonville Jaguars was cut short by an LCL injury he suffered in practice in late October. The 2024 Heisman Trophy winner underwent surgery the following month but is already progressing well in his recovery.

Before going down, Hunter caught 28 passes for 298 yards and one touchdown on offense. Defensively, he totaled 15 tackles and three passes defended.

Wide Receiver Jimmy Horn Jr., Carolina Panthers

Dec 14, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. (15) looks on before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Albeit in limited action, sixth-round draft pick Jimmy Horn Jr. has been a versatile playmaker for the Carolina Panthers with eight carries for 69 yards and eight receptions for 84 yards. He'll have another two regular season games to try for his first career touchdown.

Wide Receiver LaJohntay Wester, Baltimore Ravens

Oct 12, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Lajohntay Wester (83) carries the ball against the Los Angeles Rams during the second quarter of the game at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images | Peter Casey-Imagn Images

The Baltimore Ravens have utilized fellow sixth-round draft pick LaJohntay Wester as a return specialist. While he's still looking for his first career catch, Wester's stat line includes 16 punt returns for 198 yards and five kickoff returns for 131 yards.

Defensive End BJ Green II, Jacksonville Jaguars

Dec 14, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end BJ Green II (95) reacts during the third quarter against the New York Jets at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images | Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

An undrafted free agent signee, BJ Green II has impressed in the Jaguars' past four games, totaling 10 tackles, two sacks and a fumble recovery. Jacksonville clinched a playoff berth earlier this week and should continue to rely on the rookie Green if he keeps producing.

Safety Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig, Jacksonville Jaguars

Jacksonville Jaguars safety Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig (32) celebrates after assisting on a tackle during the second half of the first preseason game where the Jacksonville Jaguars hosted the Pittsburgh Steelers Saturday Aug. 9, 2025, at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Another undrafted free agent who landed with the Jaguars, Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig was promoted from Jacksonville's practice squad last month and has recorded two tackles in three games played.

Wide Receiver Will Sheppard, Green Bay Packers

Aug 23, 2025; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers wide receiver Will Sheppard (82) jumps into the crowd for a Lambeau Leap after scoring a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks during the first half at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Kayla Wolf-Imagn Images | Kayla Wolf-Imagn Images

Will Sheppard signed an undrafted free agent deal with the Green Bay Packers in July and despite showing some promise in the preseason, he has been primarily relegated to their practice squad.