Former Colorado Players Are Emerging as NFL Rookie Standouts
Highlighted by cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter going No. 2 overall in the draft, a flurry of former Colorado Buffaloes players landed in the NFL this offseason.
Not all have found immediate success, but Colorado has regained a strong presence in the NFL. Hunter has superstar potential once he returns healthy, Shedeur Sanders has earned the Cleveland Browns' starting quarterback job, and a few others have made an impact.
Take an updated look at how eight former Buffs are performing in their NFL rookie seasons:
Quarterback Shedeur Sanders, Cleveland Browns
While interceptions have been an issue, Shedeur Sanders has so far turned heads as Cleveland's starting quarterback, throwing for 1,056 yards and six touchdowns in five starts.
"He battled, like he does," Cleveland coach Stefanski said after Sanders' last start, per the Browns. "I thought he made some unbelievable plays with his feet today, which I thought going into the game that may be the case. He'll fight through injuries. A little finger injury isn't going to keep him out of it. Always room to grow for a young player, but really proud of how he fought."
Cornerback/Wide Receiver Travis Hunter, Jacksonville Jaguars
Travis Hunter's rookie season with the Jacksonville Jaguars was cut short by an LCL injury he suffered in practice in late October. The 2024 Heisman Trophy winner underwent surgery the following month but is already progressing well in his recovery.
Before going down, Hunter caught 28 passes for 298 yards and one touchdown on offense. Defensively, he totaled 15 tackles and three passes defended.
Wide Receiver Jimmy Horn Jr., Carolina Panthers
Albeit in limited action, sixth-round draft pick Jimmy Horn Jr. has been a versatile playmaker for the Carolina Panthers with eight carries for 69 yards and eight receptions for 84 yards. He'll have another two regular season games to try for his first career touchdown.
Wide Receiver LaJohntay Wester, Baltimore Ravens
The Baltimore Ravens have utilized fellow sixth-round draft pick LaJohntay Wester as a return specialist. While he's still looking for his first career catch, Wester's stat line includes 16 punt returns for 198 yards and five kickoff returns for 131 yards.
Defensive End BJ Green II, Jacksonville Jaguars
An undrafted free agent signee, BJ Green II has impressed in the Jaguars' past four games, totaling 10 tackles, two sacks and a fumble recovery. Jacksonville clinched a playoff berth earlier this week and should continue to rely on the rookie Green if he keeps producing.
Safety Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig, Jacksonville Jaguars
Another undrafted free agent who landed with the Jaguars, Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig was promoted from Jacksonville's practice squad last month and has recorded two tackles in three games played.
Wide Receiver Will Sheppard, Green Bay Packers
Will Sheppard signed an undrafted free agent deal with the Green Bay Packers in July and despite showing some promise in the preseason, he has been primarily relegated to their practice squad.
