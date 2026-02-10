Deion Sanders Spills the Realities Behind NIL Sustainability
In this story:
Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders has been outspoken on the issues with Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) in college football. He added to his point, arguing that it is not sustainable during an appearance on ESPN's First Take.
“It’s tough, but I don’t think what NIL is presenting is not sustainable. And often time it seems you see the same consistent teams winning and winning because of the finances that some of the boosters and donors can give. [So] that needs to be fixed.” Sanders said.
“And we need some kind of commissioner [or] somebody to step up and make sure we’re doing this thing in unison. So that you don’t have certain teams that are able to do well beyond what this team [can do], and you know this team is not going to win because their lack of finances,” Sanders continued.
Challenges of Maintaining a Talented Roster
Sanders has remained consistent in arguing that he is not opposed to NIL, but he believes there must be a way to regulate it. Some of the most consistently strong teams also have the resources to spend NIL money on their roster each season, such as the Ohio State Buckeyes.
With the growth of NIL, it is challenging for teams with fewer resources to maintain consistency. As players grow and break out, they could enter the transfer portal to seek a higher NIL deal. Programs such as Colorado may not be able to afford all the players they want to keep, resulting in rebuilding the roster each season
Former Colorado offensive tackle Jordan Seaton entered the portal following the 2025 season, and his NIL value may have been too much for the Buffaloes to keep him. While Seaton may not have left the program solely for NIL reasons, it likely played a rolein the Buffaloes not being able to keep him.
Fox8 Sports' Garland Gillen reported Seaton’s NIL earnings are estimated at $4–5 million after entering the portal. Seaton committed to the LSU Tigers in the SEC, a conference with more resources.
It is also hard to compete for top players, whether it is through high school recruiting or the transfer portal. If there is a bidding war for a player, Colorado may not be able to compete with other programs.
“All you have to do is look at the playoffs and see what those teams spent, and you’ll understand darn well why they’re in the playoffs. It’s kind of hard to compete with somebody who’s giving $25-30 million to a darn freshman class,” Sanders said during Big 12 media day over the summer.
The Colorado Buffaloes can still find success by bringing in the right players and developing them at a high level, but staying a consistent top team could be challenging.
Colorado Buffaloes Rebuilding the Roster
After winning just three games and suffering a mass exodus through the portal, the Colorado Buffaloes are working to rebuild their roster and make a run in the Big 12.
Sanders and the Buffaloes are not bringing in the highest-rated athletes, but those with playing experience who fit what Colorado's roster needs.
Colorado received a commitment from former Texas wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr., who is rated as a four-star player in the portal, per 247Sports. He is a big pick-up for the Buffaloes, but of the 43 incoming transfers, the majority are three-star players.
Another major addition to the wide receiver room is former San Jose State wide receiver Danny Scudero. According to 247Sports, Scudero is a three-star player in the portal, but he led the FBS with 1,291 receiving yards last season.
While the program is not bringing several big-name players, between Scudero and Moore, Colorado’s wide receiver room could see a massive improvement heading into 2026.
Angela Miele is a beat reporter covering the USC Trojans, Colorado Buffaloes, and Oregon Ducks for On SI. She earned her master’s degree in Communication and Media at Rutgers University and holds a B.A. in English with minors in Writing Arts and Sports Communication and Media from Rowan University. With experience covering several sports, she is focused on building a career in sports journalism, combining her passion for sports and writing.Follow Angelamiele811