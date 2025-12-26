Alabama Crimson Tide Emerges As Transfer Portal Fit For Elite Lineman

The Colorado Buffaloes' offseason hasn’t gotten off to a great start, especially since the program has lost so much talent. It’s not just talent; the young core coach Deion Sanders has been building around for years to come has entered the transfer portal.

Five-star quarterback Julian Lewis is sticking with the program, standing out as one of the few true cornerstone players who have not entered the transfer portal. Meanwhile, impact names like wide receiver Omarion Miller and safety Tawfiq Byard have elected to move on.

The loss of four-star offensive lineman Carde Smith stands out as one of the most impactful, with the lineman entering the transfer portal last week.

Protecting Lewis must be a priority heading into next season, when he’s expected to be the full-time starter under Sanders and the Buffaloes. That task becomes more difficult when the program loses a top-250 recruit from last year’s class.

Given how the program is structured, player departures aren’t surprising. The current state of college football and NIL has made it difficult for programs like the Buffaloes to consistently retain talent, with more than half the roster entering the transfer portal.

Smith is among several departures, but his combination of size and physicality sets him apart and will attract plenty of attention.

Smith’s size and physicality give him immediate value in the transfer portal, especially at a position that’s increasingly difficult to fill. That combination makes several programs logical fits as potential landing spots as his recruitment begins to take shape.

Why Carde Smith and Alabama Are a Transfer Portal Match Made in Heaven

There’s likely to be plenty of interest in Smith, especially after just finishing his redshirt freshman season. Coming from Mobile, Alabama, it’s easy to see why the idea of returning home to play for the Crimson Tide is so appealing.

With quarterback Ty Simpson expected to enter the NFL Draft this spring, the Keelon Russell era is set to begin next season. That transition brings an even bigger need for protection, especially with multiple linemen also leaving for the Draft.

That’s where Smith could make a difference. A four-star recruit, he can play both inside and outside on the offensive line, though he profiles more naturally as a guard.

Landing in Tuscaloosa would give him a chance to contribute immediately.

With his size, versatility, and experience, Smith could provide the stability Alabama’s offensive line needs while helping protect the next generation of elite talent. For a program losing key pieces up front, he might be exactly the type of player they’re looking for.

Carde Smith Could Find Immediate Opportunity at Ohio State

Ryan Day’s Buckeyes have leaned on the transfer portal for years, but developing a consistent offensive line has been a challenge, with many top linemen heading to the NFL. That need is only set to grow this offseason.

Smith is a natural fit for Ohio State and would be a strong cultural fit in Columbus.

Does that mean he’s guaranteed to land there? Of course not. But for a team that needs to protect Heisman Trophy finalist Julian Sayin, adding size and talent up front makes a lot of sense for Day and his staff.

If Smith decided to leave Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes, it’s likely going to be for a program like Ohio State or Alabama. He’s not looking for a lateral move to a mid-tier program with a slight NIL upgrade.

At Ohio State, Smith could step in immediately and help shore up a line losing key pieces. With his size, talent, and versatility, few programs offer the combination of opportunity, exposure, and competitive environment that the Buckeyes can provide.