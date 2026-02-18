Cleveland Browns 2027 Super Bowl Odds: Don’t Expect Browns to Flip AFC North Standings

Fresh off of a five-win 2025 season, the Cleveland Browns aren’t expected to contend for a playoff spot in the AFC in the 2026 campaign.

The opening odds for Super Bowl 61 were released after the Seattle Seahawks beat the New England Patriots in Super Bowl 60, and oddsmakers aren’t buying the Browns and new head coach Todd Monken as a potential worst-to-first team in the AFC North.

Cleveland has the fifth-worst odds in the league, with only the Miami Dolphins, Arizona Cardinals, Las Vegas Raiders and New York Jets entering the offseason with longer odds. Cleveland still needs to find an answer at quarterback, as Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel both had their struggles as rookies in the 2025 campaign.

The Browns have an elite defense – led by Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett – that finished fifth in the league in EPA/Play last season. So, it’s not impossible for the Browns to be better in 2026, but they’ll need to find some answers on offense to make that happen.

Here’s a look at Cleveland’s Super Bowl odds and how its offseason is shaping up ahead of the 2026 campaign.

Browns Super Bowl 61 Odds

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

+15000 (28th in the NFL)

Several important players could leave Cleveland in the offseason, including offensive lineman Joel Bitonio, Wyatt Teller and Cam Robinson. David Njoku, Devin Bush and several other players are also set to hit the open market.

Cleveland’s quarterback room is going to be interesting in the 2026 season. Deshaun Watson could be back for the Browns, but he has not been good during his Cleveland tenure. Then, there is the second-year duo of Sanders and Gabriel that could compete for the starting job.

The Browns could also pursue a stop-gap option in free agency, as the 2026 NFL Draft doesn't have a strong quarterback class. Cleveland is picking at No. 6 in the draft, so it should be able to add an elite young talent to the roster.

Ultimately, the Browns’ issues at quarterback make them a stay away team in the futures market. None of the options on their current roster are inspiring, and signing another QB to join an underwhelming room may not be enough to get Cleveland to jump Baltimore or Pittsburgh in the AFC North.

The Browns’ defense is good enough for it to stay in games and avoid being the worst team in the league, but oddsmakers don’t expect it to contend for a Super Bowl – or even a playoff spot – in 2026.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

