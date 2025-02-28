LaJohntay Wester NFL Draft 2025 prospect profile
School: Colorado
Hometown: Palmetto, FL
Class: Senior
Height: 5’11
Weight: 177
40 Time: TBD
Overview:
LaJohntay Wester is a fascinating receiver prospect who continues to rise on draft boards despite not fitting the traditional NFL wide receiver mold. Standing at 5’11” and weighing 177 pounds, Wester is on the leaner side, but his production at Florida Atlantic speaks for itself. Over his five-year career, he demonstrated remarkable consistency, with his breakout 2023 season cementing his status as FAU’s all-time leading receiver. That year, he earned All-AAC First Team honors, recording 108 receptions for 1,168 yards and eight touchdowns—numbers typically associated with bigger, prototypical WR1s.
Wester’s career at FAU was marked by reliability. Aside from his redshirt freshman season, he poster 60+ catches each year, maintaining a steady yards-per-reception range of over ten yards. His quickness and intelligence on the field make him a valuable asset, even if he lacks elite top-end speed. What sets Wester apart is his ability to make crucial plays in big moments. One of his most iconic highlights came during his time at Colorado, when he made a miraculous catch in the final seconds against Baylor. His football IQ and awareness led to a game-tying touchdown that set up Travis Hunter’s game-winning goal-line tackle in overtime.
Beyond his on-field skills, Wester has earned the respect of his coaches and teammates. His leadership and work ethic were rewarded when Coach Deion Sanders honored him with the coveted No. 1 jersey—an honor given only to those who prove themselves through dedication and performance. If he can add some weight without sacrificing speed, Wester has the potential to be drafted higher than expected. With his production, versatility, and intangibles, he could become an impactful player at the next level.
Jaylen Wester says his brother brings a "dog mentality" for Coach Prime and Colorado
Strengths:
-Threatening speed
-Plays bigger than his frame
-Produced touchdowns consistently over four years
-Football IQ allows him to manipulate routes while staying on time
-Elite ability to adjust to the ball mid flight
-Great teammate and potential locker room glue guy
-An unrelenting positive attitude
Weaknesses:
-Route running technique could be tighter, more disciplined
-Rarely fights through routes, not much of a 50/50 ball guy
-Smaller than average catch radius for a receiver his size
-There can be some rigidity in middle torso that can limit his route running
-He’ll need to get into the 180s weight wise before injury potential is less of a concern
NFL Comparison: Brandin Cooks
Draft Projection:
LaJohntay Wester’s Draft stock has moved gradually and seems to continue to do so. His big play for Colorado in 2024 ensures his name would come up, but it has been his work after the season that is turning heads. Wester had not been invited to the Combine until after his work during the East West Shrine Game practices. Wester is a “just get him in the room” prospect. His stock should rise a little after individual interviews. His range could be anywhere from the 3rd round to the 6th round. His ability to contribute on special teams (2023 All-AAC Special Teams Player of the Year) should also add to his draft stock before Draft Day.