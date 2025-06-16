Baltimore Ravens' LaJohntay Wester, John Harbaugh Share Mic'd-Up Moment
Does former Colorado Buffaloes star wide receiver LaJohntay Wester have the NFL's attention now?
After being selected in the sixth round of April's NFL draft, it didn't quite appear so. Wester consistently excelled at the college level with Colorado and the Florida Atlantic Owls, but he struggled in pre-draft evaluations and nearly fell into undrafted obscurity.
However, the Baltimore Ravens took their chance. After years on the cusp of a Super Bowl, it was once again time to get two-time MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson a dynamic weapon.
At rookie minicamp, Wester's first impression in Baltimore, the 5-9, 170-pound wideout participated in punt returning drills, where he is expected to contribute early in his pro career.
It was also his first chance to share a field with Ravens coach John Harbaugh, who had early admiration for Wester's ability to learn on the fly in a recent video.
Harbaugh, Baltimore's all-time leader in coaching wins, a Super Bowl champion in 2012 and Coach of the Year in 2019, guided Wester in his drill, oferring insights and motivation for the former Colorado standout.
Wester is in an excellent situation for success. Under Harbaugh and of the league's sharpest front offices, Baltimore has the NFL's second-most wins since 2016. Despite not reaching a Super Bowl since 2012, the Ravens remain consistent contenders in the loaded AFC and annually go toe-to-toe with juggernauts such as the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills.
Unlike most coaches, Harbaugh doesn't fit into the tropes of being offensive or defensive-minded. Rather, he has a sound reputation as an educator of all positions, including returner. The spot will be where Wester "gets his foot in the door," as he said at Colorado's Pro Day in April.
Wester's returner beginnings will likely parallel the path taken by Colorado's other wide receiver drafted on Day 3: Jimmy Horn Jr. with the Carolina Panthers. Both wideouts boast breakaway speed, sturdy balance and elite change of direction that can help them succeed for years on special teams.
Over 13 electrifying games in Boulder last season, Wester compiled 74 receptions for 931 yards and 10 touchdowns. He joined Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter, Horn and Will Sheppard in one of the nation's top wide receiver rooms, all playing catch with a Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award-winning quarterback in Shedeur Sanders.
As a punt returner in 2024, Wester was mostly the backup to Horn. He logged nine returns for 108 yards, but 76 of them came from a monumental touchdown dash against the Utah Utes. Over four seasons with FAU, Wester returned 57 punts for 632 yards (11.1 yards per) and brought back one touchdown.
As Wester's NFL dreams unfold, it will be fascinating to watch his relationship with Harbaugh develop. Wester was one of coach Deion Sanders' favorite players at Colorado, as demonstrated by the receiver earning the elusive No. 1 jersey midseason.
Even as a rookie, Wester demonstrated the mindset of a seasoned vet and could be a key component of Baltimore's championship aspirations as he develops.
In the not-so-distant future, Wester could become the first Buff to play in or win a Super Bowl since 2016, when Nick Kasa and Tyler Polumbus did both with the Denver Broncos.