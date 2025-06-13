Xavier Weaver 'More Physical' Entering Second NFL Season With Arizona Cardinals
Xavier Weaver is developing into a stronger and more physically capable wide receiver entering his second NFL season, according to Arizona Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon.
Gannon spoke with the media during the Cardinals' mandatory minicamp this week and shared that Weaver has gained some valuable weight, which has helped the former Colorado Buffaloes standout become better at the line of scrimmage and in his routes. While Weaver didn't play much as an undrafted rookie last year, he could be trending toward a breakout sophomore season.
"He put on some weight, so I think he's a little more physical running routes," Gannon said Thursday, per the Cardinals' livestream. "He's not getting knocked around at the line of scrimmage. Just the physical thing jumps out to me. He's done a good job, he's playing three different spots. He's done a good job mentally, too, which is hard for certain guys, especially only his second year. However many snaps he played last year, not a ton, but he played the Green Bay game and did a really good job. He gets open and he catches it, so I'm excited to see him move through training camp, too."
With the goal of helping him win more contested catches, Gannon added that putting on weight was a goal for Weaver this offseason. Weaver's current weight is unknown, but the Cardinals listed him at 6-foot-1 and 169 pounds last season.
After transferring from South Florida to Colorado prior to the 2023 season, Weaver led the Buffs with 68 catches for 908 yards during his lone year in Boulder. As an NFL rookie, he caught six passes for 95 yards in three preseason games before being held catchless during the regular season.
Cardinals analyst Ben Garcia recently shared his opinion that getting Weaver increased opportunities could pay dividends for Arizona's offense and quarterback Kyler Murray.
"The dude needs more reps," Garcia said on his YouTube show. "I watched him at Colorado. He's a good, twitchy, athletic player. I do think he can be better than (wide receiver) Greg Dortch. If he's your third wide receiver and he's able to do a little bit more than Greg Dortch did two years ago for Kyler Murray, there's your other weapon. Sure hands, twitchy player, kind of deceptively fast. Unlocking Xavier Weaver should be a part of the Cardinals' missions this year."
MORE: Jacksonville Jaguars' Travis Hunter Reunites With Teammate, Lifelong Bond
MORE: Why Cleveland Browns Waited Until Fifth Round To Select Shedeur Sanders In NFL Draft
MORE: Shedeur Sanders' Teammate Says Deion Sanders 'Prepared' Rookie For NFL Attention
Weaver is one of four coach Deion Sanders-era Colorado wide receivers currently in the NFL, preceding Jimmy Horn Jr. (Carolina Panthers), LaJohntay Wester (Baltimore Ravens) and Travis Hunter (Jacksonville Jaguars). Will Sheppard also participated in the Denver Broncos' mandatory minicamp this week on the heels of failing his undrafted free agent physical with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Weaver and the Cardinals will face Horn's Panthers (Sept. 14) and Hunter's Jaguars (Nov. 23) in the upcoming regular season.