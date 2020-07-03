BuffsCountry
Multiple options still on the table for a Pac-12 football season

Chase Howell

As COVID-19 numbers rise in many states and the country hits record highs, the college football season is beginning to look bleaker and bleaker.

Most of the states with massive outbreaks are not in the Pac-12 footprint, but there are a couple that have outbreaks including Arizona and Utah.

Los Angeles has rising numbers and USC decided it's likely they will not have in-person classes this fall.

And that has Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott looking at alternative options for a season again. 

“I still want to be cautiously optimistic," Scott told Jon Wilner of the San Jose Mercury. "But if there’s no change in society’s response and behavior, which results in a quick flattening of the curve and a decrease in the spread of the virus, that would lead to a much more pessimistic view about our campuses being able to open and our ability to play college sports.”

Arizona's President recently said if COVID-19 numbers don't change in a hurry, he doesn't expect to have students on campus this fall.

Arizona already decided to stop the voluntary workouts for their athletes and other schools could follow suit very soon. 

Scott said that if some schools can't play in the fall, he envisions a scenario where those schools are left out. 

“There are scenarios where we move as a conference together,” Scott said to Wilner. “And scenarios where not everyone can but most can.

“To be clear, I’m not saying we would go in that direction. I just want to underscore that we’re looking at everything.”

The four scenarios being discussed according to Wilner are: going on as normal, delaying the start, conference-only schedules and moving the season to the spring. 

How can athletes be on campus while all the other students are not? The athletes are being used as guinea pigs to see if schools can control the spread by following all of the precautions.

Most schools have positive cases but there haven't been any massive outbreaks among athletes that have been reported. 

Besides Clemson who, according to the most recent reporting, has 37 positive cases on the football team. 

