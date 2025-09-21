Buffs Beat

Live Score Updates: Kaidon Salter-Led Colorado Buffaloes Host Wyoming Cowboys

With Kaidon Salter reportedly expected to regain his starting quarterback status, the Colorado Buffaloes will battle the Wyoming Cowboys on Saturday night at Folsom Field. Coach Deion Sanders is looking to get the Buffs rolling after a slow start to the season.

Jack Carlough

Jul 9, 2025; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado quarterback Kaidon Salter speaks with the media during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images
BOULDER — Desperately needing a win, the Colorado Buffaloes are set to host border state rival Wyoming in a late-night matchup at Folsom Field on Saturday.

Coach Deion Sanders will reportedly hand his starting quarterback keys back to Kaidon Salter in hopes of getting Colorado's offense back on track. The Liberty transfer started the Buffs' first two games under center before watching Ryan Staub struggle against the Houston Cougars last week.

Entering Saturday, the Buffs are 1-2 (0-1 Big 12 Conference) and Wyoming sits 2-1.

Sep 12, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Simeon Price (26) runs with the ball and scores a touchdown during the second quarter against the Houston Cougars at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

This article will be updated with scoring plays and key moments during Colorado's Saturday night game against Wyoming:

Deion Sanders Previews Wyoming Cowboys

Sep 12, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders reacts after a play during the third quarter against the Houston Cougars at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

"Coach Prime" doesn't lack respect for the Mountain West's Wyoming Cowboys and second-year coach Jay Sawvel, who led the Pokes to a 3-9 record last fall. Colorado should get Wyoming's best on Saturday and must respond accordingly.

"These guys are physical up front," Sanders said earlier this week. "They are coached well. I know that is a cliché, but they really are coached well. They are not going to make a lot of mistakes. They are not going to beat themselves. You are going to have to beat them. They are really coached well. They really want to win."

Offensively, Wyoming is led by sophomore quarterback Kaden Anderson, running back Sam Scott and wide receiver Chris Durr Jr. Anderson threw for 108 yards and an interception against Utah last week, and both Durr and Scott have over 200 all-purpose yards on the season.

Wyoming has been much stronger on the defensive end this season, holding its first three opponents to an average of 12.7 points per game.

Colorado Players To Watch

Aug 29, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Dekalon Taylor (20) scores a touchdown in front of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets defensive back Clayton Powell-Lee (5) in the first quarter at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Assuming Salter starts, expect running back DeKalon Taylor to receive plenty of targets in the passing game. Salter showed trust in Taylor against Georgia Tech three weeks ago, and Taylor's elusiveness should cause Wyoming troubles.

Freshman defensive end Alexander McPherson, linebacker Jeremiah Brown and safety Tawfiq Byard are also trending upward on the defensive side of the ball. Expect those three to stay hot against a Wyoming offense that has struggled early this season.

With Ralphie VII set to make her debut, kickoff between the Buffs and Cowboys is set for 8:15 p.m. MT on ESPN.

