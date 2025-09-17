Deion Sanders Reveals What He Has Learned About Colorado Buffaloes Through Three Games
BOULDER — Although the Colorado Buffaloes haven't played to their standard through three games, coach Deion Sanders remains encouraged by how his team has reacted to two early defeats.
Friday's loss to the Houston Cougars was particularly discouraging, but the Buffs returned to practice on Sunday in high spirits with hopes of turning the season around. "Coach Prime" said Colorado's defense owned up to its poor outing and showed a desire to correct its mistakes through hard work.
Deion Sanders Seeing Resilience
Colorado's response to last week's loss at Houston could be a sign of better things to come.
"I don't see quit in the guys," Sanders said. "We had practice Sunday, and usually if you played 60-70 percent of the plays, you get that day off. You have to come out there dressed, but you don't have to work. The whole defense came out there padded up. And I said, 'Wow. Why did you guys wear your pads?' They said, 'Because we didn't feel like we played well. We got to work.' I think everybody but maybe two or three players on offense were padded up... I am proud of the resilience."
Sanders added that Tuesday's practice was also encouraging, although the Buffs will ultimately have to prove themselves on game days. Colorado will host the Wyoming Cowboys next in a must-win matchup.
"I am proud of the way they responded today (Tuesday)," Sanders said. "Usually, the first days of the week are horrendous practices. They worked their butts off today. They really did. We changed the format up a little bit to change it up so they can have something new to look forward to. But they got after it today, they really did. I am proud of them."
Again, the Buffs' strong practices must ultimately translate to Saturdays. Execution and consistency are two words that have been thrown around plenty amid Colorado's rough start.
Colorado's Search For Consistency
While the Buffs have shown resilience, Sanders sees a difference between that and perseverance.
"I am not going to say we are persevering right now," Sanders said. "That is just like we're staying alive. That is not the correct word for what we're dealing with right now. We are really trying to find consistency in certain areas that will enable us to win.
"We want this to happen like this. We want this guy to do this. We want this to happen like this. It is a consistency and something I can see that I know we are capable of doing that we have not yet done consistently. We have only done it in spurts."
With Kaidon Salter reportedly set to regain the starting quarterback job, Colorado will host Wyoming on Saturday at 8:15 p.m. MT (ESPN). The Cowboys are 2-1 after falling to the Utah Utes this past weekend in Laramie.