Rising Star Emerges In Colorado Buffaloes' Loss At Houston Cougars

In an otherwise embarrassing performance against the Houston Cougars on Friday evening, freshman defensive end Alexander McPherson emerged as a potential rising star for the Colorado Buffaloes. All signs point to McPherson seeing more time against Wyoming.

Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
In this story:

Alexander McPherson hasn't looked like a true freshman through his first three games with the Colorado Buffaloes.

One week after blocking a punt against the Delaware Blue Hens, the rookie defensive end again made his presence known in Colorado's Friday evening loss to the Houston Cougars. McPherson, a former three-star prospect out of the prestigious IMG Academy, totaled two tackles, two quarterback hurries and half a sack in only his third college game.

Colorado certainly showed more bad than good against Houston, but McPherson's emergence provides hope for the future of coach Deion Sanders' defense.

Alexander McPherson Breaking Out

Defensive lineman Alex McPherson (#33) during practice on Friday, Aug. 2, 2024 on IMG Academy Football Media Day in Bradenton, Florida.

McPherson received plenty of love on social media throughout Friday's loss, perhaps highlighted by DNVR's Ryan Koenigsberg calling the freshman a "superstar in the making." Tyler King of the Denver Gazette also called the freshman a "budding star" on the defensive line.

One of McPherson's best moments on Friday came when he and fellow freshman defensive end London Merritt hurried Houston quarterback Conner Weigman on a third-and-10, forcing an incompletion. McPherson later teamed with defensive tackle Amari McNeill on a sack of Weigman early in the second quarter.

"They've been coming along fast, which I appreciate," veteran defensive end Arden Walker said of McPherson and Merritt during spring camp. "As a freshman, that's something I was preached, and I've been telling them the same thing. They've been trying to figure it out because they want to play, and I think they're hungry as well. I really appreciate that because they love the game."

Deion Sanders Giving Freshmen An Opportunity

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Quentin Gibson (15) during the spring game at Folsom Field.

Along with McPherson and Merritt, wide receiver Quentin Gibson and quarterback Julian "JuJu" Lewis have received some playing time early this season as true freshmen.

"It's tremendous," Sanders said of his freshman class making an impact. "I think we played several true freshmen. We only take about 15, and we want to play all 15. We don't take them to sit on the bench. We take them to play 'em."

If Colorado's early-season struggles continue against the Wyoming Cowboys in Week 4 and into the next stretch of Big 12 play, "Coach Prime" may consider giving McPherson and other freshmen standouts additional playing time.

Alexander McPherson's Outlook Moving Forward

Sep 12, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders reacts after a play during the third quarter against the Houston Cougars at TDECU Stadium.

"Coach Prime" typically gives the most opportunities to players who prepare the best and show the greatest effort. McPherson has seemingly checked those boxes, but he'll have to contend with Arden Walker, Keaten Wade, Samuel Okunlola and others for consistent game reps. Based on his early production, taking a redshirt is likely out the window for McPherson.

After playing on Friday, Colorado will have an extra day to regroup before hosting Wyoming next Saturday.

Jack Carlough
