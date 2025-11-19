Marshall Faulk's Coaching Buzz Creates Big Question For Deion Sanders, Colorado
The Colorado Buffaloes may lose their gold-jacketed backfield guru.
Running backs coach Marshall Faulk has interviewed for the head coaching job at Southern University, according to a Wednesday report by WAFB-TV. The Baton Rouge FOX affiliate indicated Faulk is one of Southern's top 10 candidates for the position, though on Tuesday, Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) reporter stage-named Off Script TV claimed it's a done deal.
Faulk is in his first year coaching football after a legendary pro career. He helped Colorado's rock-bottom rushing attack rock steady in 2025, but now could return to his home state and join the trend of NFL retirees leading HBCU programs, a movement coach Deion Sanders pioneered.
Marshall Faulk Leaving Buffs For Southern's Top Job?
Southern and Faulk have long been connected for a coaching gig. In 2021, he had conversations with the Jaguars for their head coaching job before the program went elsewhere. Southern hasn't found recent notoriety in the sport besides its world-famous "Human Jukebox" marching band, so hiring the New Orleans native could catapult the program back to relevance.
If hired, he'd join Michael Vick (Norfolk State) and DeSean Jackson (Delaware State) as former NFL greats to join the HBCU ranks as head coaches.
Southern is searching for its fifth different head coach since 2020, and after proving his worth as an assistant in Boulder this season, it could finally be time. Jaguars brass reportedly traveled to Boulder to interview Faulk, but won't name a coach until after their "Bayou Classic" clash with Grambling State on Nov. 29.
How Marshall Faulk Helped Colorado's Run Game
Faulk joined Sanders' staff in February with just one direction for his assignment to go — up. Colorado's run game ranked near the bottom among Power Four programs in nearly every category, and no major personnel additions were made.
Despite an empty coaching resume and dreary circumstances, Faulk honed his illustrious resume as a player into greener pastures in Colorado. The Buffs have rushed for 100 or more yards in nine of their 12 games thus far this season, a mark they eclipsed just six times between 2023 and 2024.
Under-the-radar transfer portal finds proved valuable when healthy. Simeon Price and DeKalon Taylor were among Colorado's most efficient running backs on the ground and through the air, respectively, before falling victim to long-term injuries.
Sophomore running back Micah Welch continued to show promise, rushing for 64 or more yards three times thus far this season. Dallan Hayden had several strong individual performances after starting the season hurt, compiling 119 yards between contests against TCU and Iowa State.
The collective marks still aren't great, as Colorado ranks second-to-last in the Big 12 with 122.1 rush yards per game. But throughout a year where the bar was impossible not to clear, Faulk brought significant progress.
Deion Sanders' Hit-Or-Miss Hall Of Fame Hires
Yet if Faulk departs, it would be another major staff question "Coach Prime" must reckon with this offseason. He found success in some new hires, such as Faulk or offensive line coach Gunnar White, but the Buffaloes' roster is littered with underperforming position groups.
New defensive line coach Domata Peko was another NFL connection of Sanders, but his group has taken dramatic steps back this season. After leading the Big 12 in sacks one year ago, Colorado's defensive front has not been able to defend the run or handle opposing quarterbacks consistently.
Linebackers coach Andre Hart may also be on the way out after the Buffs' absence of excellence at the position. Transfers Martavius French and Reginald Hughes brought all-conference histories at the Group of Five level but did not translate to Power Four football.
That's not even counting offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur, likely headed elsewhere this winter after being stripped of his play-calling duties several weeks ago. Brett Bartolone has taken his responsibilities, but the Buffaloes could go in a different direction to appease budding quarterback Julian Lewis.
As always in the Coach Prime era, Colorado will see major change on its roster next season, but don't be surprised to see an array of new assistants.