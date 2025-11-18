Buffs Beat

Shedeur Sanders Hit With Unfortunate News Following First NFL Game

Former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders made his NFL debut for the Cleveland Browns on Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens. During the Browns 23-16 loss, Shedeur's house was being broken into.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) waits for his opportunity as head coach Kevin Stefanski watches Dillon Gabriel lead the offense during the first half of an NFL football game at Huntington Bank Field, Nov. 16, 2025, in Cleveland, Ohio.
Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) waits for his opportunity as head coach Kevin Stefanski watches Dillon Gabriel lead the offense during the first half of an NFL football game at Huntington Bank Field, Nov. 16, 2025, in Cleveland, Ohio. / Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders made his NFL debut in the Cleveland Browns 23-16 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Sanders checked into the game in the second half after Browns starting quarterback Dillon Gabriel suffered a concussion. 

While this game was taking place, Shedeur Sanders’s house was in the middle of being broken into. 

Shedeur Sanders House Broken Into During NFL Debut

Nov 16, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) walks off the field following a game against the Baltimore Ravens at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

During the Browns-Ravens divisional matchup on Sunday, Shedeur Sanders had his broken into per Pro Football Talk and confirmed by Browns reporter Mary Kay Cabot

Sanders was just getting back hone when he realized his house had been broken into. It’s unclear if it was a robbery and whoever did it is still in the wind.  

"Sanders had a rough debut…and the day only got worse when he got home,” Cabot wrote on Cleveland.com. “That’s when he discovered that his house in a Cleveland suburb had been broken into during the game. It’s uncertain if anything was stolen, and no suspects have been identified.”

It’s not totally uncommon for something like this to happen to a player during a game as Cabot eluded to, citing a handful of other NFL players where the same things happened during their games. Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce are among the players that have had their homes broken into.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) scrambles for yards during the second half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens at Huntington Bank Field, Nov. 16, 2025, in Cleveland, Ohio. / Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If the player is at their game and it’s being broadcast on television that they aren’t home, the home is a target for because it is known the player is not home. Furthermore, the most popular players in the league who draw the most attention tend to have their large estates and locations leaked out in public. 

A player like Shedeur is one of the more famous players in the league because of the connection to his father, Colorado coach Deion Sanders. Deion Sanders is arguably the greatest defensive back in the NFL history. In addition to his great play on the field, Deion Sanders drew attention for his style and what he would say in front of a microphone.

Feb 6, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Deion Sanders (right) with his son Shedeur Sanders on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

This hasn’t changed since he turned into “Coach Prime.” Deion is in his third season as coach of the Buffaloes. In his first two seasons, his starting quarterback was his son, Shedeur. Sheduer won Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year in Colorado’s nine-win 2024 season. 

Shedeur ended up being selected in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft by the Browns. 

Shedeur Sanders Struggles in Debut 

Nov 16, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) throws downfield during the fourth quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

On the field, it was a rocky debut for Sanders. After subbing in for the injured Gabriel in the third quarter, Sanders went 4/16 passing for 47 yards and an interception. The Browns did not score a point once he took over under center. 

With the Browns down 23-16 with 2:31 to go, Sanders got the ball back with a chance to tie the game. He connected with tight end Harold Fannin for 25 yards and then wide receiver Jerry Jeudy for a 10-yard gain to get down to the Ravens 30-yard line with under two minutes to go. 

Sanders had a five-yard rush on 1st and 10 before three straight incompletions to turn the ball over on down, securing the win for the Ravens. It was just the first action for Sanders, who will get another opportunity in the Browns next game against the Las Vegas Raiders. He will be making his first NFL start. 

