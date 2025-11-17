What Myles Garrett's Candid Comments Tell Us About Shedeur Sanders
Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders' NFL debut was largely lackluster in a 23-16 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.
Sanders entered the game after fellow rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel was injured and ruled out with a concussion. Browns veteran Myles Garrett was candid after the game about Sanders' first game and his comments show that the former Colorado Buffaloes star is a natural leader with a potential bright NFL future.
Myles Garrett's Candid Comments On Shedeur Sanders
Sanders entered the game in the third quarter for Gabriel. It was his first NFL regular season action and a moment he (and many Cleveland and Colorado fans) have been waiting for. Sanders' stat line tells the story: the rookie finished 4-for-16 on pass attempts with an interception and was sacked twice.
Not a great first impression but his actions after the game speak volumes to who he is as a teammate and person. Per Garrett, Sanders gave a speech in the locker room and took blame for the defeat.
"(Sanders) spoke after the game, and he wanted to pin it on himself and his performance, but we're not going to allow him to do that. It's a team game, so we're all in this together," Garrett said.
Garrett and Sanders' teammates have been vocal about supporting Sanders. Shedeur has dealt with constant media attention and controversy as the son of NFL legend and current Colorado coach Deion Sanders.
Shedeur's rookie season has been polarizing already. Once the projected No. 1 quarterback heading into April's NFL Draft, Shedeur experienced an unprecedented draft fall and was selected by the Cleveland Browns in the fifth round.
Garrett continued to reveal the advice he has for Sanders after his tough first showing.
"I tell him to keep his head up. I know there was one drive in which he kind of walked off and I saw him putting his head down. I know he was kind of thinking about - he wants to make the play. He wants to have that game changing drive because he feels like he has that ability, and we've seen it," Garrett said.
"So don't be discouraged from one drive or two drives. That's a good football team over there. So just trying to keep his confidence high. Keep on chasing that standard in which he's set, and we're going to continue to support him," Garrett continued.
MORE: Electric Big 12 Power Rankings Have Three Potential Playoff Teams
MORE: Colorado Buffaloes Argument for Best Backdrop for ESPN's College GameDay
MORE: Shedeur Sanders' Latest Act of Kindness Resembles His Colorado Days
Deion Sanders' NFL Advice To Son Shedeur
In an exclusive interview with Colorado Buffaloes on Sports Illustrated reporter Bri Amaranthus, Deion Sanders reveals what he envisions for his son, Shedeur,
"Shedeur is special. He’s got that poise, that work ethic, and that focus you need at the next level—we don’t call him GROWN for no reason," Deion Sanders told Amaranthus. "The NFL is a whole different world, but I know he’s built for it."
Sanders shined in college at Colorado. He finished his Buffaloes career with 50 games played in four seasons and completed 1,267-of-1,808 passes (70.1 percent) for 14,353 yards and 134 touchdowns with 27 interceptions.
"What I tell him is simple: be consistent. Be the same man every day - on and off the field. Lean on God, earn that respect, don’t expect it. Prepare like a professional, carry yourself with class, and let your performance speak for you," Deion Sanders told Amaranthus.
Cleveland coach Kevin Stefanski reiterated that Gabriel will return as the starter once he has cleared concussion protocol. However, the timeline on Gabriel is still unknown, meaning Sanders might have another chance as the Browns face the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, Nov. 23.