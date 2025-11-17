Buffs Beat

What Myles Garrett's Candid Comments Tell Us About Shedeur Sanders

Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders' NFL debut was largely lackluster in a loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Sanders entered the game after Dillon Gabriel was injured and ruled out with a concussion. Veteran Myles Garrett was candid after the game about Sanders' first game and his comments show that the former Colorado Buffaloes star is a natural leader with a potential bright NFL future.

Bri Amaranthus

Shedeur Sanders Deion Sanders Kevin Stefanski Dillon Gabriel myles garett Cleveland Browns Colorado Buffaloes NFL concussion
Shedeur Sanders Deion Sanders Kevin Stefanski Dillon Gabriel myles garett Cleveland Browns Colorado Buffaloes NFL concussion / Barry Reeger-Imagn Images
In this story:

Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders' NFL debut was largely lackluster in a 23-16 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

Sanders entered the game after fellow rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel was injured and ruled out with a concussion. Browns veteran Myles Garrett was candid after the game about Sanders' first game and his comments show that the former Colorado Buffaloes star is a natural leader with a potential bright NFL future.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) waits for his opportunity as head coach Kevin Stefanski watches Dillon Gabr
Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) waits for his opportunity as head coach Kevin Stefanski watches Dillon Gabriel lead the offense during the first half of an NFL football game at Huntington Bank Field, Nov. 16, 2025, in Cleveland, Ohio. / Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Myles Garrett's Candid Comments On Shedeur Sanders

Sanders entered the game in the third quarter for Gabriel. It was his first NFL regular season action and a moment he (and many Cleveland and Colorado fans) have been waiting for. Sanders' stat line tells the story: the rookie finished 4-for-16 on pass attempts with an interception and was sacked twice.

Not a great first impression but his actions after the game speak volumes to who he is as a teammate and person. Per Garrett, Sanders gave a speech in the locker room and took blame for the defeat.

"(Sanders) spoke after the game, and he wanted to pin it on himself and his performance, but we're not going to allow him to do that. It's a team game, so we're all in this together," Garrett said.

Garrett and Sanders' teammates have been vocal about supporting Sanders. Shedeur has dealt with constant media attention and controversy as the son of NFL legend and current Colorado coach Deion Sanders.

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) runs out during player introductions prior to a game against Baltimore Rave
Nov 16, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) runs out during player introductions prior to a game against Baltimore Ravens at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Shedeur's rookie season has been polarizing already. Once the projected No. 1 quarterback heading into April's NFL Draft, Shedeur experienced an unprecedented draft fall and was selected by the Cleveland Browns in the fifth round.

Garrett continued to reveal the advice he has for Sanders after his tough first showing.

"I tell him to keep his head up. I know there was one drive in which he kind of walked off and I saw him putting his head down. I know he was kind of thinking about - he wants to make the play. He wants to have that game changing drive because he feels like he has that ability, and we've seen it," Garrett said.

"So don't be discouraged from one drive or two drives. That's a good football team over there. So just trying to keep his confidence high. Keep on chasing that standard in which he's set, and we're going to continue to support him," Garrett continued.

MORE: Electric Big 12 Power Rankings Have Three Potential Playoff Teams

MORE: Colorado Buffaloes Argument for Best Backdrop for ESPN's College GameDay

MORE: Shedeur Sanders' Latest Act of Kindness Resembles His Colorado Days

Deion Sanders' NFL Advice To Son Shedeur

In an exclusive interview with Colorado Buffaloes on Sports Illustrated reporter Bri Amaranthus, Deion Sanders reveals what he envisions for his son, Shedeur,

"Shedeur is special. He’s got that poise, that work ethic, and that focus you need at the next level—we don’t call him GROWN for no reason," Deion Sanders told Amaranthus. "The NFL is a whole different world, but I know he’s built for it."

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders with son and quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) against the Arizona State Sun Devils
Oct 7, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders with son and quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Sanders shined in college at Colorado. He finished his Buffaloes career with 50 games played in four seasons and completed 1,267-of-1,808 passes (70.1 percent) for 14,353 yards and 134 touchdowns with 27 interceptions.

"What I tell him is simple: be consistent. Be the same man every day - on and off the field. Lean on God, earn that respect, don’t expect it. Prepare like a professional, carry yourself with class, and let your performance speak for you," Deion Sanders told Amaranthus.

Cleveland coach Kevin Stefanski reiterated that Gabriel will return as the starter once he has cleared concussion protocol. However, the timeline on Gabriel is still unknown, meaning Sanders might have another chance as the Browns face the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, Nov. 23.

manual

Published
Bri Amaranthus
BRI AMARANTHUS

Bri Amaranthus is an Emmy-winning sports reporter with over 12 years of experience in television, radio, podcasting, and digital sports journalism. She has been with Sports Illustrated for four years, providing breaking news, exclusive interviews, and analysis on the NFL, college sports, and the NBA. Prior to joining SI, Bri hosted NBC Sports Northwest's prime-time television show, where she also served as the Oregon beat reporter and created content covering both the NBA and college sports. Throughout her career, Bri has achieved significant milestones, including covering major events like the NBA Finals, NFL playoffs, College Football Playoff, NCAA Basketball Tournament, NFL Draft, and the NFL Combine. She earned a D1 scholarship to play softball at the University of San Diego and won two state softball titles in high school in Oregon. In addition to her Emmy win for NBC's All-Star Coach special, she has received multiple Emmy nominations, highlighting her dedication and talent in sports journalism.

Home/Football