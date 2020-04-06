BuffsCountry
Matt Lynch to Transfer to Colorado

Chase Howell

Taylor Embree's tight end room just keeps growing. 

A few days ago, they added a walk-on graduate transfer in Nick Fisher.

On Monday, Matt Lynch announced he will be graduate transferring to the University of Colorado.

"Thankful to say I will be attending graduate school at the University of Colorado and playing football for the Buffaloes," Lynch said in a Twitter announcement. "Excited for what's to come! #skobuffs."

Lynch originally enrolled at UCLA as a quarterback. He was a three-star quarterback and the No. 4 rated player in Colorado coming out of Legacy High School. 

The 6-foot-5, 230-pounder committed to Jim Mora's staff originally. After one season under Chip Kelly, it was clear he was going to have to switch positions if he wanted to get on the field. 

He changed positions before last season and caught one pass for a 2-yard touchdown. 

Lynch announced his intention to transfer back in January. 

He is a Colorado and Boulder County native. Lynch was born in Louisville, Colorado and went to high school in Broomfield.

His senior year in high school, he threw for 1,947 yards and 20 touchdowns completing 60 percent of his passes. He also lettered twice in basketball.

Lynch's dad, Kevin, played football at Colorado State. His grandpa, Fran Lynch, played for the Denver Broncos. And his uncle, Sean Moran, played at Colorado State and was a 4th round NFL draft pick. 

No word yet on whether or not he will be on scholarship. This story will be updated. 

Chase Howell