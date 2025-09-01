Marc Guehi Potential Shirt Numbers at Liverpool
Liverpool have done anything but rest on their laurels off the back of their second Premier League title triumph, instead embarking on a historic summer of transfer spending.
The conclusion of the Alexander Isak saga on Deadline Day will doubtless attract the bulk of the headlines, but the Reds’ move to Crystal Palace captain Marc Guéhi may prove to be similarly significant in shaping their 2025–26 campaign.
Arne Slot’s side have started the new season with three wins from three, but a distinct defensive fallibility has underlined the impressive results. The Dutchman has so far struggled for the ideal balance over 90 minutes, and depth behind their starting centre-backs, one of whom had performed terribly before Arsenal came to town, has been a serious concern.
Their swoop for Guéhi thus supplies Liverpool with a security blanket, and the Reds now look well stocked behind Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konaté.
Here are the potential shirt numbers for the England international at Anfield.
Marc Guéhi Shirt Number History
Guéhi was never assigned a proper first-team number when he broke through at Chelsea, initially wearing Nos. 53 and 44 at the senior level. During his two-year loan to Swansea City, the defender first donned No. 2 before switching to No. 5.
Since joining Crystal Palace in 2021, Guéhi has worn the No. 6 shirt. Europeans may describe the “number six” as a holding midfielder, but the digit is very much associated with a stubborn centre-half in the English game.
Guéhi has generally stuck with traditional defender numbers throughout his career, dating back to his youth team days at Chelsea. The Englishman has also previously worn Nos. 2 and 4, as well as 12, 16, 17 and 18.
It’s been a similar story for the national team, with shirts dependent on your place within the squad. Guéhi has emerged as a starter for the Three Lions over the past 18 months, so we’ve seen him with 5 and 6 on his back, but he’s also been handed the 12, 14, 15, 17 and 18.
Liverpool Available Shirt Numbers
With Hugo Ekitiké being assigned the No. 22 shirt, Alexander Isak has the chance to succeed Darwin Núñez as Liverpool’s No. 9. However, Guehi’s path to his preferred number has been curiously blocked by left-back Milos Kerkez.
No. 6 is off the table for Guéhi, and, in truth, there aren’t too many desirable options on the table for the England international. Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konaté won’t be relinquishing their No. 4 and 5 shirts, respectively, so Guéhi is poised to opt for something more left-field.
Nos. 13, 16, 20, 21, 23, 24, 27 and 29 are the most realistic options for Guéhi, with 16 the likely pick.