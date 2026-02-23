Colorado's Yamil Talib Reveals Lofty Goal For Upcoming Season
In this story:
The Colorado Buffaloes landed defensive lineman Yamil Talib in the transfer portal this offseason. Talib is the nephew of former Kansas Jayhawks All-American and NFL cornerback Aqib Talib. Yamil has his sights set on the 2026 season for the Buffaloes.
Yamil Talib Eyeing Big 12 Title Contention
Yamil Talib was in a Darius Sanders video that was recently posted from Reach the People Media. Talib has steep goals for the Buffaloes this season.
“I want to be competing for the Big 12 championship. That’s what I want to look for this season,” Talib said.
Colorado is coming off a disappointing 2025 season where they went 3-9 overall and 1-8 in Big 12 conference play. The Buffs finished second to last in the Big 12, only ahead of the Oklahoma State Cowboys who went 0-9 in conference play.
Nephew of Former NFL Star
Yamil Talib is a 6-2, 240 pound defensive lineman out of Texas. Coming out of high school, he signed with the Oklahoma State Cowboys as a walk-on in 2024. Talib ended up transferring to the Charlotte 49ers for the 2025 season. With Charlotte, he had 28 total tackles, 4.0 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, one forced fumble, and one pass defended.
Following the season, Talib entered the portal as a three-star transfer per 247Sports and transferred to the Buffaloes. Talib is one of 43 players to transfer to Colorado this offseason, coming off the heels of the Buffs losing 36 players from their 2025 team to the portal.
Yamil is the nephew of Aqib Talib. Aqib played in the NFL from 2008-2019 after being selected in the first round of the 2008 NFL Draft after playing for Kansas in college. Aqib made NFL First-team All-Pro in 2016, Second-team All-Pro in 2013, was named to five Pro Bowls, and won a Super Bowl.
Can Colorado Compete For 2026 Big 12 Title?
Colorado coach Deion Sanders will aim to get his team back to a bowl game and in Big 12 contention in 2026. It will take a lot to get this team back in the mix at the top of the conference, but "Coach Prime" has already showed once that it can be done.
Deion's first season in Boulder was in 2023. The Buffs went 4-8 and were nowhere near conference title contention, although that was back when they were in the Pac-12. The following season, many doubted if Deion was cut out to coach a power conference program. He silenced those doubters in 2024 by leading the Buffs to a 9-3 regular season record and in a four-way tie a top the Big 12.
The defending Big 12 champions heading into the 2026 season are the Texas Tech Red Raiders. They don't look to be going anywhere as they landed one of the best transfers in the country, quarterback Brendan Sorsby. The Buffs likely will hand the keys over to quarterback Julian Lewis to be the starter in 2026. Lewis showed promise as a freshman in his time playing for the Buffs in 2025.
Cory Pappas is sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Oregon Ducks On SI. Since starting in March of 2024, he has been writing breaking news stories, game previews, game recaps, and more across College Sports, the NFL, MLB, NBA, and Olympics for Total Apex Sports. In addition to writing, Cory is also a sports data scout for Sportradar. He covers live sporting events ranging from college athletics to semi-pro and professional. Before joining the industry, Cory graduated from the University of Oregon in 2022. He ran track for Oregon's club Track and Field team. Before Oregon, he played varsity basketball and track and field in high school in Walnut Creek, CA. Cory is using his lifelong passion for sports and writing together.Follow cory_pappas1