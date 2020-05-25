Monday Mailbag: The side of the Buffalo with the most fur

Welcome back to another edition of the Monday Mailbag.

WarBuff on AllBuffs: Is there any talk about athletes that have traveled significant distances to attend CU having second thoughts? In other words, as student athletes are facing a very strange future, are there rumblings that some wish they were closer to home, and if so, does that potentially make recruiting more difficult in the future?

I’m not exactly sure what you’re asking here. Does this mean due to the virus? I think it’s natural for 18 year olds to have second thoughts when they’re far from home. Everybody is in a different situation. There will be kids that get homesick and want to go home. But there are also ones that excel despite being far from home i.e. Davion Taylor and Delrick Abrams.

ahoelsken on AllBuffs: What are you hearing on what this season will look like?

Every time I read your name I think of that poster that responded to you one time and finished it with “signed, a hole skin” and I can’t get that out of my head.

Anyway, Joel Klatt is about as plugged in as anybody in college football and he believes the season will start on time. I know they want to get fans in the stadiums in some capacity so if they push it back, I won’t be surprised. I am certain there will be some sort of season but it’s tough to tell what it will look like. So many options are still on the table.

IntheBuff on AllBuffs: Why doesn't the University of Colorado have naming rights for Folsom Field yet Canvas Lady Gaga Field in Fart Collins does ?

The rumors are they’ve been trying for the last couple of years but to know avail. I’m not sure why but then again the Broncos also struggled finding naming rights for their stadium. I think they need to do it soon. I don’t think it’s a big deal in terms of tradition, everybody would still call it Folsom Field at blah blah blah stadium. If only they could take marijuana money…

Buffspokerams on AllBuffs: In the next 5 years CU will appear in how many bowl games?

True or False, Karl Dorrell will be the CU head coach in 5 years?

This is a good question and I’m sure the first one has a lot to do with the second. I think the 2019 and 2020 recruiting classes were talented enough to have a competitor not next year but the couple of years after that. So I’m going to go with two.

If he makes it to two bowl games and is doing well enough recruiting then I do think he will be around in five years. But the odds would be against it.

Hi.O on AllBuffs: If Karl Dorrell were hired at a school equivalent to CU (Kansas, BC, Oregon State, Maryland, ...), how well do you think he would do?

It all depends on who he’d bring in on staff at some of those places. Do they have an elite recruiter already there like Darrin Chiaverini? Would Demetrice Martin be interested in any of those places? I don’t think he has the northeast connections to be successful in BC or Maryland. So I think the best fit for him is Colorado.

Big Jim on AllBuffs: Is there any truth to the rumor that Tyler Lytle will transfer if he is NOT named the starting QB this fall?

Is there truth? Definitely. He graduated so he’s able to be immediately eligible for two years wherever he would transfer to. But there are a lot of factors that would go into this decision and it’s not just based off being named the starter for week one. I definitely don’t think that whoever starts against CSU will be the starter for the rest of the season. They won’t have enough time to fully identify a starter. I have an inkling this is going to be a season where they use multiple quarterbacks in games. So truth? Yes. Foregone conclusion? Absolutely not.

95 Buff on AllBuffs: Cubuffs.com roster lists Justin Jackson as 220 Lbs. Is that accurate or a typo?

Will the pandemic allow Alfano a fresh start to rejoin the team since he didn’t get a chance to show his change in attitude and commitment?

That is definitely a typo. I actually talked about that during my ‘Creating CU’ series. He was at one of the games last season and definitely did not appear 220. I think I guessed 280. That’s where most recruiting sites listed him.

I wouldn’t hold out hope on Alfano. He’s a luxury at this point. He’s not good as gone but you can’t expect anything of him.