The Most Slept on Colorado Buffaloes Freshman
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The Colorado Buffaloes once again built a roster relying on veterans from the college football landscape. But not every transfer coming via another collegiate university are expected to start right away.
Colorado reeled in 14 spring enrollees for 2026 as part of the nation's No. 55 ranked recruiting class. Some jumping from the high school ranks already have earned snaps during spring football practices.
But here's one being slept on, who's fully capable of moving up the roster with further development.
Defensive Lineman Josiah Manu Is One to Watch at Colorado
The 2026 signing, Manu is a local find for coach Deion Sanders, former defensive line coach Domata Peko and the rest of the Buffaloes coaching staff as he hails from nearby Loveland.
The 6-foot-5, 295-pounder brings the mountain toughness CU covets. He wins his trench battles at a high rate.
Manu swiftly loops around guards or centers with rare short area quickness for a defender his size. He leaves behind destruction in the backfield afterward. His quickness even allowed him to get away with resorting to an arsenal of hand moves to evade blockers.
He typically turns to a swim move or straight bull rush, though, to slip through blocks. But there's another advantage Manu brings over to Boulder.
Josiah Manu Knows How Offensive Linemen Think
Thompson Valley High School allowed Manu to play both ways. He delivered equal obliteration as a run blocker.
Yet that element hands him an additional edge in fighting for playing time this fall for these reasons.
Manu will know how offensive linemen will think, particularly interior blockers. He'll identify how they attack with their hands, when they're delivering a pull block, plus their pass protections. He can pick up on their blocking schemes too given his background in the other trenches.
Manu can enter the room and play the cerebral game along the line of scrimmage. He can pick up on when offensive linemen are aiming to go downhill or set up a pass blocking wall pre-snap.
The Colorado freshman already has another advantage in enrolling early, allowing him to further dive into scrutinizing opposing blockers and how to launch his counterattacks against them for the future.
Can Josiah Manu Start Immediately at Colorado?
Lots of positions are still up for grabs this coming season in Boulder. Defense will feature the most watched battles as Colorado aims to reignite that side of the ball.
That means Manu should make some noise in the trenches and gun for one of the interior defensive line spots.
Granted, this won't be an easy climb for Manu. Buffs defensive lineman Ezra Christensen is a prized newcomer via the portal (New Mexico State and Fresno State) and presents the first snap explosion to make this defensive line group quicker. Tulane transfer Santana Hopper is one more highly coveted newcomer via the portal who's nearly as quick as Christensen.
But Colorado doesn't want to be pushed around by the likes of Texas Tech, BYU, Arizona State, or even non-conference foes Georgia Tech and Northwestern during the 2026 slate. All the more reason Manu could get thrown into the trench fire and hand Colorado the size/speed/power advantage inside.
Manu will need to add an array of moves in his hand arsenal, also known as the "toolbox" for defensive linemen. But the Buffaloes will have a hard time passing on his strength especially during short yardage and goal line situations.
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Lorenzo J Reyna is a sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Colorado Buffaloes On SI. He brings nearly two decades of sports writing experience, including coverage of Cal, Stanford, San Jose State and Fresno State for 247Sports. He also wrote about an incoming high school freshman named Jayden Daniels before he won the Heisman Trophy and led the Washington Commanders. Also known as "Zo" to his colleagues, his other writing credits include ClutchPoints, Athlon Sports, Roundtable, the Santa Maria Times and freelanced once for the Los Angeles Times. He enjoys living near a beach, having multiple cups of coffee, and listening to old school R&B/Hip-Hop in his down time.Follow LJ_Reyna