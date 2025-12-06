Where Colorado's Recruiting Class Ranks Nationally After New Commitments
Coach Deion Sanders' 2026 recruiting class looks a little better now than it did before the Early Signing Period.
From Wednesday through Saturday, the Colorado Buffaloes landed two additional commitments in three-star safety Braylon Edwards and former Sacramento State four-star wide receiver pledge Xavier McDonald. Edwards signed on Friday, and McDonald is expected to make things official in February.
Even more, three-star athlete Alexander Ward reclassified to 2026 and signed, and McDonald's younger brother, four-star cornerback Dolph McDonald, committed to Colorado's 2027 recruiting class.
With 12 signees and a commitment from Xavier McDonald, Colorado's 2026 recruiting class now ranks No. 95 nationally and No. 13 in the 16-team Big 12 Conference. The class was ranked No. 105 nationally and No. 15 in the Big 12 on Tuesday before the Early Signing Period began.
Colorado Adds On To Recruiting Class
After losing three commits (tight end Gavin Mueller, defensive lineman Emanuel Ruffin and safety D'Montae Tims) in November, Colorado has since reloaded with Xavier McDonald, Ward and Edwards.
Coach Deion Sanders recently opened up on his recruiting approach of signing "15 to 17" high school players each cycle.
“Nowadays, if kids aren’t playing by that spring of that second go-round, they out — they jump in the portal,” Sanders said. “You got to figure out the strategy. What do you want to go? How do you want to get it? The strategy a year ago was the same strategy it was last year, and you hit on your portal guys. You hit on your freshman guys. This year, you hit on your freshmen, to me, some of them. And you missed on your portal. So that's why we're sitting where we sit."
Big 12 Football 2026 Recruiting Class Rankings
1. Texas Tech Red Raiders (20 commits)
2. BYU Cougars (21)
3. West Virginia Mountaineers (49)
4. Arizona Wildcats (21)
5. Utah Utes (17)
6. TCU Horned Frogs (22)
7. Arizona State Sun Devils (19)
8. Houston Cougars (18)
9. Iowa State Cyclones (22)
10. Kansas State Wildcats (21)
11. Cincinnati Bearcats (22)
12. Kansas Jayhawks (17)
13. Colorado Buffaloes (13)
14. Baylor Bears (12)
15. UCF Knights (14)
16. Oklahoma State Cowboys (15)
Colorado's 2026 Recruiting Class
- Alex Ward, Athlete — Marietta, Georgia
- Domata Peko Jr., Defensive Lineman — Calabasas, California
- Ben Gula, Offensive Lineman — Fort Lauderdale, Florida
- Christian Ward, Wide Receiver — Carrollton, Georgia
- Colby Johnson, Linebacker — Sammamish, Washington
- Rodney Colton Jr., Linebacker — Newnan, Georgia
- Maurice 'MoJo' Williams Jr., Cornerback — Edna Karr, Louisiana
- Josiah Manu, Offensive Line — Thompson Valley, Colorado
- Carson Crawford, Linebacker — Carthage, Texas
- Xavier Payne, Offensive Line — Jones, Florida
- Preston Ashley, Safety — Brandon, Mississippi
- Braylon Edwards, Defensive Back — Duncanville, Texas
- Xavier McDonald, Wide Receiver — Morton, Mississippi
With Alex Ward now signed to Colorado's 2026 recruiting class, Dolph McDonald is Colorado's lone 2027 commit.
