NCAA targets Deion Sanders and Colorado with upcoming rule changes
College athletics is undergoing a period of rapid transformation, particularly with the latest decision by the NCAA to shrink the transfer portal windows in college football. Approved by the Division I Council, the change will take effect starting Dec. 9, 2024. The new rules reduce the fall transfer portal to 20 days, running from Dec. 9 through Dec. 28, and the spring portal to just 10 days, from April 16 to April 25. While players can still transfer after these windows, they must enter their names into the portal during these designated times.
This shift trims the overall transfer portal window from 45 days to 30, a reduction that could have significant implications for both players and coaches. Deion Sanders and his Colorado Buffaloes, a team that has become known for making significant roster changes via the transfer portal, will now need to operate more efficiently within these tighter timelines. For Sanders, who has embraced roster overhauls in his tenure, maximizing the use of the shortened windows will be critical.
Also, transfers can now be signed by a new school once their names are in the portal. After a prospect signs, other schools will be prohibited from recruiting communications.
Deion Sanders says Colorado still upset by early season loss to Nebraska
Although the NCAA had considered eliminating the spring transfer window altogether, they ultimately opted to maintain it, albeit in a reduced form. For programs like Colorado, this spring window follows their Spring Game, a period Sanders has utilized effectively to evaluate and make roster adjustments. The reduction in time makes that process more challenging but still provides an opportunity to strengthen rosters after the spring evaluation period.
Along with the changes to the transfer portal, the “House v. NCAA” case, which is pushing forward toward a final settlement in April 2024, is set to bring further modifications to college football. The settlement could potentially allow colleges to share revenue with players, a major development in the era of Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) rights.
Deion Sanders unfazed by bandwagon media: "As quick as they love, they can hate"
Additionally, the settlement introduces new roster limits, capping football teams at 105 players, although scholarships can now be awarded to all players on the roster. For Sanders, whose roster typically hovers around 105 players with 85 on scholarship, this may not drastically change operations but could impact depth and roster management.
With these developments, the landscape of college athletics continues to shift. Coaches like Sanders will need to stay nimble, as tighter transfer windows and evolving regulations create new challenges and opportunities. The months ahead are sure to bring more questions and changes as college sports adjust to these new rules and conditions.